13 Useful Things You Can Do With Your Rotary Tool

If you're a handy person, whether by hobby or necessity, it's no secret that you'll need a wide range of tools at your disposal to attend to repairs and projects around the house. It's not enough to own, say, an all-purpose drill and a selection of screwdrivers. The more complex and varied your projects get, the more specialized tools you'll discover you need to own.

A rotary tool is one of these items -– a handheld power tool that you whip out when you're looking for precision and detailing once the heavy-duty cutting and grinding aspects of your work are complete. You might only associate the rotary tool with conventional workshop tasks; that is, cutting, carving, drilling, and the like. You'd be wrong. You can extend the rotary tool's applications beyond your workshop and into your home.

Thinking of adding one to your toolbox? We've ranked every major rotary tool brand you can think of to help you make your decision (13 to be exact).