Can You Carve Wood With A Swiss Army Knife?

Whether for the creation of tools or just a fun DIY art project, carving and whittling wood is a pretty accessible hobby. While it takes time and practice to perfect, so long as you have a decent blade, solid wood, and some time to spare, it can be picked up relatively quickly. Speaking particularly to the blade in use, you want to ensure it's sharp, sturdy, and maneuverable; this way, you get the desired look for your project. If you're just starting out and want to get the hang of the hobby, though, there's no shame in going for a small, simple type of knife for your early efforts.

For instance, throughout the long history of the Swiss army knife, it has been used to great effect as a wood carving tool. Of course, elements like tweezers, bottle-openers, and others intended for specific jobs might not be the most handy; many Swiss army knives are equipped with a few knives of differing size and shape. This makes it a prime tool for learning the basics of whittling, allowing you to do so on a small, safe scale with similar yet quite different tools. So long as the blades are sharp and the knife as a whole isn't too thick, which could make it cumbersome to use, wood carving with it should be a breeze.

On top of all this, those behind Swiss army knives have taken notice of their whittling tool potential. Some kits are specifically designed with this form of woodworking in mind.

