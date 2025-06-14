Are Sanding Disks Universal? (And Which Brand Is Best?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever gone shopping for sanding discs, you'll know there's a bewildering array of options to choose from. Even after you've picked a grit and a brand, there's one more crucial question to answer: Will the disc actually fit your sander? While many products are marketed as "universal," compatibility isn't guaranteed across all sanders. The term usually refers to discs that share a common spec — a common size is a 5-inch diameter with an 8-hole dust pattern and hook-and-loop backing (often referred to as a 5x8). These will fit a wide range of models, including popular options like the RYOBI ONE+ 5-inch random orbit sander. Other common configurations and sizes include 5x5 (five inches with five holes), 6x7, 6x17, and even 6x49. While matching the disc size and hole pattern is the safest route, exact hole alignment isn't always strictly necessary for a disc to fit, but it can affect performance. One Reddit thread, for example, recommends avoiding 5-hole discs on Ryobi's 8-hole pattern.

This means that users can choose a sanding disc from any manufacturer as long as the size and hole configuration is suitable. However, as we discover next — in a head-to-head smooth-off — there are definite winners and losers and some big surprises. For instance, Makita one of the world's major power tool brands, fared the worst. There was also a clear leader that stood head above the shoulders above the rest; the 3M Xtract Net Disc pad was the outright winner. We discuss the full details of how the tests were conducted and more about the winners and losers next.