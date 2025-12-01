How To Sharpen Your Dull Knives With Ryobi's Rotary Tool
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ryobi's Rotary Tools are some of the most flexible tools in its portfolio, especially if you invest in Ryobi's most useful rotary tool accessories. But apart from being a great crafting room tool, did you know that Ryobi's Rotary Tool can also help you bring your dull knives back to life again? Here's how to sharpen a knife with the rotay tool.
To avoid any accidents, the first thing you need to do is secure the knife in place. Afterward, Ryobi recommends that you use its 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless Rotary Tool. Sold at $112.88, it's known to be one of the most expensive and powerful options among its rotary tool offerings. While it does come with a slew of accessories, you'll also need to get your hands on its 27 Pc. Sanding & Grinding Kit (A90AS27) to be able to sharpen your knife. Retailing for $20.97, the kit includes the Pointed Cone Shaped Grinding Stone 1/4" that you'll need to attach to your Ryobi Rotary Tool. To sharpen, all you have to do is carefully glide the stone along the blade's edge multiple times until you're satisfied with its sharpness.
Apart from your knives, this strategy can also be used on other blades or hand tools in your workshop that may need sharpening as well, such as scissors or even multi-tools. Not to mention, once you're done sharpening your blades, the Ryobi Rotary Tool can be your companion for other cool projects as well. But, how do you know which rotary tool you should invest in?
What types of Ryobi Rotary Tools are out there?
Depending on what you plan to use it for, Ryobi manufactures multiple models of rotary kits. To start with, the under $40 1.2A Rotary Tool (RRT100) is one of the many Ryobi corded tools that we think are worth using. If you want a cordless option, there's the USB Lithium Rotary Tool Kit (FVM51K), which sells for $59.97. There's also the 18V ONE+ Precision Craft Rotary Tool (PRT100B), which retails for $49.97. According to Ryobi, all three of these rotary tool models are ideal for carving & engraving, cleaning & polishing, grinding & sharpening, and sanding.
On the other hand, if you want a rotary tool model with a little more RPM range, Ryobi also manufactures the corded 1.4A Rotary Tool (RRT200), cordless 12V Cordless Rotary Tool (TVM01), and the 18V ONE+ Rotary Tool (PBLRT01B). All of these models are able to do the same applications as the ones above, as well as drilling, material removal, and cutting. If you're looking to go all out, though, Ryobi's most powerful option is the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless Rotary Tool (PBLRT01B), which it claims is ideal for even the most demanding applications.
Ways you can sharpen your dull knives
For a dedicated knife-sharpening tool, the Chef'sChoice 15XV EdgeSelect 3-stage Professional Electric Knife Sharpener can be a great investment. Despite its $165.99 price point, more than 13,800 Amazon users have rated it an average of 4.6 stars, with 91% of people giving it at least four stars. Several professionals praised its performance, build quality, and compactness; others noted that its output still falls short of a whetstone, but claim that its efficiency makes up for it. One user even stated that what makes it worth the money is that it works just as well as having their knives professionally sharpened, which they used to pay $15 per blade to have done.
If you want something on a budget and don't necessarily need something electric, the $12.99 Longzon 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener is another popular option on Amazon, boasting an average rating of 4.3 stars from more than 36,000 customers. It has a tungsten steel sharpener for coarse sharpening, a diamond edge for fine sharpening, and a ceramic stone for more precision sharpening. But take note, Longzon mentions that while it's suitable for scissors and other typical kitchen knives, it's not meant for shears, ceramic knives, and serrated knives. It's also available in two color ways: black and silver or black and red.