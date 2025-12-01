How To Sharpen Your Dull Knives With Ryobi's Rotary Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi's Rotary Tools are some of the most flexible tools in its portfolio, especially if you invest in Ryobi's most useful rotary tool accessories. But apart from being a great crafting room tool, did you know that Ryobi's Rotary Tool can also help you bring your dull knives back to life again? Here's how to sharpen a knife with the rotay tool.

To avoid any accidents, the first thing you need to do is secure the knife in place. Afterward, Ryobi recommends that you use its 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless Rotary Tool. Sold at $112.88, it's known to be one of the most expensive and powerful options among its rotary tool offerings. While it does come with a slew of accessories, you'll also need to get your hands on its 27 Pc. Sanding & Grinding Kit (A90AS27) to be able to sharpen your knife. Retailing for $20.97, the kit includes the Pointed Cone Shaped Grinding Stone 1/4" that you'll need to attach to your Ryobi Rotary Tool. To sharpen, all you have to do is carefully glide the stone along the blade's edge multiple times until you're satisfied with its sharpness.

Apart from your knives, this strategy can also be used on other blades or hand tools in your workshop that may need sharpening as well, such as scissors or even multi-tools. Not to mention, once you're done sharpening your blades, the Ryobi Rotary Tool can be your companion for other cool projects as well. But, how do you know which rotary tool you should invest in?