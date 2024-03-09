How To Choose The Right Harbor Freight Chainsaw For Your Needs
Whether you have some trimming and pruning to do or you're faced with tougher work cutting through logs, it's important to pick a chainsaw that matches your needs. Harbor Freight offers a wide range of saws built for projects both large and small, but which type is best suited for you, and what features should you be looking out for?
Known for its affordable power and maintenance tools, the company has been selling a wide range of products for over 40 years. Harbor Freight started as a family-run business and has grown to over 1,400 stores nationwide, delivering well-reviewed products for low prices.
Harbor Freight's chainsaw collection features leading brands designed to fit any purpose. Picking the right saw can help make your next project easier, and it will help keep you safe. It's important to pick a saw that's powerful enough for the job, all while not going overboard and causing unneeded strain. Here are three important things to assess before picking your next chainsaw from Harbor Freight.
Choose between a gas-powered or electric chainsaw
Before looking at specific models, it's important to decide whether you want to use a gas-powered or electric chainsaw. For demanding work such as cutting large logs, you can rely on gas-powered chainsaws for the best performance. Unlike electric chainsaws, you won't run out of battery, and you'll have more space to work in without being near a power supply.
Harbor Freight's Portland 42cc 18-inch Chainsaw delivers optimal performance for heavy-duty tasks. The chainsaw comes with an anti-vibration system, which removes the discomfort from typical gas chainsaws. There's also an ergonomic handle for increased precision and flexibility. Supplied with an 18-inch OREGON chain bar, the chainsaw is capable of cutting through logs of up to 36 inches in diameter.
Despite their impressive power, gas-powered chainsaws are heavier and harder to maintain, requiring an oil and gas mixture. They're also more damaging to the environment. For an environmentally friendly option, you can opt for an emissions-free electric chainsaw. While they lack the power of gas-powered chainsaws, electric chainsaws are a great tool for home DIY jobs and lighter tasks, such as pruning trees.
Pick the right bar size for your work
Picking the right bar size is a crucial step to ensure that your chainsaw is powerful enough to cut the materials you're dealing with. It's also important to choose a chainsaw that isn't too large for your needs to avoid unnecessary fatigue.
For getting simple work done around the house, such as pruning and trimming, you can rely on a bar length of 14 inches or smaller. Harbor Freight's Bauer 10-inch Chainsaw offers a well-rounded performance for low-maintenance tasks. Weighing under six pounds, the chainsaw is easy to carry around and is powered by a 20V lithium-ion battery for extended runtime. Plus, without the extreme noise of a gas-powered chainsaw, you can get work done without disturbing the neighbors.
If you're cutting down trees or thick branches, you'll need a bar size of 16 to 20 inches or more. These chainsaws will be considerably larger and heavier, so it's important to take regular breaks to avoid injury. The ATLAS 40V Cordless 16 in. Chainsaw offers top performance for the most demanding of workloads. Powered by a 40V ATLAS battery, the chainsaw claims to cut more than 180 cuts on a single charge, so you can keep the chainsaw powered all day.
Look for extra features for your work
Before buying a chainsaw, there are numerous features to be aware of that are appropriate for different types of work. To reach higher branches safely, consider purchasing a pole chainsaw. While you're not guaranteed the finish of a standard chainsaw, this variant's extendable pole is ideal for removing dead limbs that are difficult to reach. One great example is the Portland 6.5 Amp Electric Pole Saw.
Safety is another crucial factor to consider. Many chainsaws offer anti-kickback systems to prevent unexpected injuries. Another safety feature is a lock-out switch, as featured in Harbor Freight's Portland 9 Amp Electric Chainsaw. This stops power to the chainsaw in emergency situations.
The chainsaw's power is another important thing to consider. If you're using a gas-powered chainsaw, a 31–34 cc engine makes for great yard maintenance tools. On the other hand, a higher power saw like the Portland 42cc 18-inch Chainsaw is better suited for heavier-duty tasks, such as cutting logs for firewood. For electric chainsaws, opt for higher-voltage saws for more demanding work. A great example is the ATLAS 80V 18-inch Brushless Chainsaw.
Being aware of all the types of chainsaws and the features to look out for, you'll be able to pick an option that best suits your workload. This will ensure that you aren't overwhelmed, and it will help you get the job done faster. Choose the right chainsaw to make your next project a breeze.