Every Major Hand Tool Brand Ranked Worst To Best

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Hand tools are the most basic tools that you can own. They've been around for approximately three million years, give or take half a million years, and they're still used today in virtually every blue-collar profession and by every DIYer making their own home repairs. While it's true that many have moved to power tools, nearly everyone who works with tools still has a collection of simple stuff that doesn't need batteries.

The selection of tools on the market is vast, and spans across many proficiency levels and budget considerations. You may want to get something for under $75, or you may want to build out your pro-level mechanic toolbox. Whatever the case may be, you'll want to know who the big players are and how good their tools are. If this sounds like you, then you've come to the right place. Listed below are the major players in hand tools, and how they stack up against one another.