Every Major Hand Tool Brand Ranked Worst To Best
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Hand tools are the most basic tools that you can own. They've been around for approximately three million years, give or take half a million years, and they're still used today in virtually every blue-collar profession and by every DIYer making their own home repairs. While it's true that many have moved to power tools, nearly everyone who works with tools still has a collection of simple stuff that doesn't need batteries.
The selection of tools on the market is vast, and spans across many proficiency levels and budget considerations. You may want to get something for under $75, or you may want to build out your pro-level mechanic toolbox. Whatever the case may be, you'll want to know who the big players are and how good their tools are. If this sounds like you, then you've come to the right place. Listed below are the major players in hand tools, and how they stack up against one another.
Black and Decker
Black and Decker used to be a much larger name in hand tools, but it has since fallen on hard times. Its selection has been slowly whittled down to just a couple dozen hand tools, including the very basics like screwdrivers, slip joint pliers, and wrenches. These tools are fairly cost effective but aren't made with serious work in mind. Even Black and Decker admits this. For this adjustable wrench set, the company says that the wrench set is "great for maintenance and general home repair."
Among all the brands we looked at, Black and Decker also has the worst warranty coverage, with most of its tools only having a warranty that covers two or three years. That's probably okay for light use. However, in an industry where most hand tools have lifetime warranties, it's simply not good. You're probably better off shopping at one of the other brands owned by Stanley Black and Decker for hand tools.
DeWalt
DeWalt is a pretty big step up from Black and Decker in almost every respect. The company sells a variety of hand tools that range from typical stuff like screwdrivers, ratchets, and wrenches to more niche items like wood chisels and F-bar clamps. Most of DeWalt's hand tools are covered by a lifetime warranty, a trend you'll see throughout the rest of the article. They're also widely available, being sold at both Lowe's and Home Depot.
The only reason DeWalt isn't further down this list is because of user sentiment. While its tools get some pro use, the general consensus is that these tools are made mostly for DIYers. Even DeWalt fans often tell people to shop around for other brands when it comes to hand tools. These days, the company is much more well-known for its power tool lineup, which are some of the best cordless power tools on the market.
Quinn
Quinn is one of three Harbor Freight brands on this list. It's known for making some decent tools and generally considered the middle child of Harbor Freight's hand tool lineup. It shows, at least a little bit. Quinn's selection is larger than some but smaller than most, with approximately 70 to 80 hand tools in the lineup. However, those tools are backed by a lifetime warranty, and users seem to feel Quinn tools are a good investment, with most tools scoring pretty high customer reviews. Many people compare it to other in-store brands like Kobalt in terms of quality.
This is a solid brand to buy tools from, and if you own Quinn tools, there's nothing wrong buying more, especially if you're a DIYer. However, it's not the best value brand at Harbor Freight. You can get a larger selection of pro-ready tools for not much more money through Icon or save a few bucks and shop a larger, more DIYer friendly selection from Pittsburgh. Quinn isn't bad, it's just stuck in the middle.
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is Harbor Freight's DIY-friendly brand, and it has hundreds of tools to choose from, including the basics, combo sets, and more niche items like this telescoping magnetic pickup tool. Customers tend to like Pittsburgh's tools, with most agreeing that the value proposition is pretty excellent, even if they are aimed at DIYers rather than for professional use. The Pittsburgh Pro lineup also gets positive attention, even if that arm of Pittsburgh is pretty small comparatively.
Pittsburgh's tools are backed by lifetime warranties, and Harbor Freight is pretty good with its lifetime warranties. Overall, Pittsburgh a solid DIYer brand. It's tools are not quite as nice as Quinn tools, but the selection is vastly larger, the value proposition is better, and you still get the lifetime warranty. For more pro-level stuff, look further down the list, but for DIY use cases like home repair or hobbyist-level use, Pittsburgh is two thumbs up.
Husky
Husky is one of several companies owned by Home Depot and operates as the retailer's in-house hand tool brand. Its selection is highly competitive, with hundreds of tools to choose from, and easy to find, since most Home Depots are going to be stocked full of its tools. The lineup includes basic tools, combo sets, and some odds and ends, like this strap wrench. Husky's tools are backed by a fairly hassle-free lifetime warranty. Tools also exist in various price ranges, making the value pretty decent. Husky covers most of the bases here.
Husky tools are mostly used by DIYers, homeowners, and hobbyists looking for a decent value with a lifetime warranty. Some professionals use them as well, which puts Husky on nearly equal footing with Stanley and Milwaukee further down the list. Most of the dislike we saw for Husky tools were its air tools. Its hand tools appear to be, by all accounts, more than good enough for most people.
Stanley
Stanley is a competent brand for hand tools, provided that you keep your expectations in check. The company's selection is surprisingly large, with hundreds of tools to choose from. You can find the basics, and a couple of steps above the basics, and Stanley tools are readily available at Home Depot and other retailers. Most of its tools have positive reviews, and many will tell you that Stanley makes decent products and decent prices. However, these days, Stanley tools seem a little better suited to DIY use and only occasionally recommended for pro use.
There are some tools in Stanley's lineup that people actually like quite a lot. The brand's FatMax tape measures are considered some of the best in the business. Based on that and the general consensus among reviewers and buyers, we think Stanley is a cut above budget brands like Pittsburgh and Black and Decker. Stanley also covers its hand tools with a lifetime warranty, so in all, it's a solid brand to shop from.
Milwaukee
Milwaukee is another brand generally more known for its power tools these days, but it still has a pretty huge selection of hand tools as well. That includes hundreds of tools, including niche ones made for specific professions, like this 1⅝-inch ratcheting pipe cutter. As with most brands with large selections, some tools are hits while others are misses, but the general thought among tool buyers is that Milwaukee is appropriate for both DIY and professional use, which sets it apart from the DIY-oriented brands. Milwaukee's hand tools are backed by a lifetime warranty.
With Milwaukee, we are heavy into the middle section of the list. It's excellent for DIY use, and professionals have deemed the brand good enough to use on job sites. It's widely available with tons of tools to choose from. Some of those tools, particularly the combo sets, can get quite expensive, so it's mostly up to you as to whether or not it's worth it versus other brands.
Kobalt
Despite being the in-house hand tool brand for Lowe's, Kobalt has a surprisingly good reputation. There are a few hundred tools in the brand's lineup, which covers all but the most niche use cases. The brand also leans into some gimmicky stuff, like this bright pink tool kit and these ridiculously popular mini toolboxes that people use for all sorts of random stuff. Lowe's backs its brand with a lifetime warranty that, according to tool owners, seems pretty easy to deal with. Most of its tools have very positive reviews from owners.
Kobalt also seems to be used pretty often by professionals, although pros tend to gravitate more toward its power tools than its hand tools. Regardless, this is right up there with Milwaukee, Stanley, Husky, and Craftsman as a brand that is perfectly good for DIY and hobbyist, as well as more heavy duty needs. Most of its hand tools aren't terribly expensive either, which makes them more accessible.
Craftsman
Craftsman is a big name in virtually all sorts of tools, and that includes hand tools. Its selection is quite massive, with over 1,000 hand tools, accessories, and parts to choose from. That includes everything from tape measures, screwdrivers, and wrenches to bottle openers, stud extractors, and hook sets. The brand's limited lifetime warranty still honors tools purchased before Stanley Black and Decker bought it in 2017, but there are restrictions there, so you should make sure to read up on it.
Craftsman tools are pretty well known for being used by both home and pro users. Some older folks prefer Craftsman's older tools, which were made in the U.S. and had a higher perceived quality, but today's Craftsman tools still garner strongly positive reviews from people who buy them, and some of those tools are still made in the U.S. today. Overall, Craftsman is right up there with Kobalt, Stanley, Milwaukee, and Husky, and you can choose whichever one you like the most.
Icon
Icon is Harbor Freight's high-end brand, and as such, sells fairly high-end tools. Its selection is a bit smaller than many, with a little under 200 tools and accessories to choose from. However, these tools are pretty good and are commonly pitted against much more expensive tool truck brands like Snap-on, which is a pretty good indicator of quality. Owner reviews are consistently positive, and the brand is pretty consistently used in the trades as well. Like all Harbor Freight hand tools, Icon is backed by a no-hassle lifetime warranty.
Icon has a lot going for it. Sentiment is high and while the price is higher than most mid-tier brands, it's still less than the tools it directly competes with, making it an okay value for DIYers who want something a cut above the norm. Icon would be further on the list, but its smaller selection and lack of specialty tools keep it from truly comparing to bigger dogs like Snap-on.
Klein Tools
Klein Tools isn't necessarily one of the biggest tool brands, but it's a very popular one among professionals, particularly with electricians, construction workers, and similar industries. The brand caters to those fields and its lineup is generally smaller than what you'd see with Kobalt or Craftsman. However, those tools are much more specialized products, like these insulated hand tools specifically for electricians, which you don't find from other brands too often.
Thus, Klein Tools isn't the best hand tool brand for DIYers, unless you work on electrical stuff a lot. Personally, my only Klein Tools product is one of its multimeters. You can still buy the basics like screwdrivers and wrenches, and those tools are backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Overall, Klein Tools is an excellent brand for hand tools, but its specialized nature means that it might not be your first choice for every tool purchase.
Knipex
Knipex is similar to Klein Tools, in that it's an excellent brand that focuses more on specialized tools than on having a large selection. We're now getting to the section of the list where the tools are reliable and good enough that professionals insist on using them when the occasion calls for it. For instance, the Knipex Pliers Wrench is one of the most universally beloved tools I've ever seen in all my time writing about tools for SlashGear. This brand has a sterling reputation among DIYers and professionals alike. It even offers a simple, no-nonsense lifetime warranty.
Most of Knipex's tools are something in the way of pliers, cutters, shears, and similar tools. That's probably why you don't see people with toolboxes full of Knipex tools, because it doesn't sell a whole toolbox of tools. It's also why Knipex isn't further up the list, as its usefulness to DIYers is limited.
Gearwrench
Gearwrench is a large purveyor of hand tools, mostly aimed at professionals. Its tool and storage selection is quite large, spanning a few dozen categories and each of those categories has a few dozen tools. Products tend to fall into the mechanic tools category, but you can find all sorts of stuff if you browse around. The tools are widely available at Home Depot, which means you can find them in stores if you want to take a closer look. The brand's lifetime warranty is among the more hassle-free ones that you'll find as well.
Gearwrench is a pro-level brand, but DIYers also use the brand. And while the tools may not have thousands of DIY reviews like the less expensive brands, the reviews for those products are quite positive. It is a bit expensive, and that makes it less DIY friendly than some other brands, it's excellent if you can afford it.
Wera
European brand Wera is a big name in professional hand tool circles, making some of the most reliable tools on the market. Its selection is positively massive, including well over a 1,000 total products across a dozen categories. That includes basics like screwdrivers, accessories like sockets, and it even sells a bottle opener. You can mostly find its tools on Amazon, as they aren't generally sold in-store, but all of its tools are backed by a pretty good limited lifetime warranty. However, these are high-end tools, though, so they do get pretty expensive.
Wera is definitely used by professionals, and pretty consistently too. People who buy its tools for DIY stuff are also rather fond of them, with most garnering very high reviews online. There is virtually nothing wrong with this tool brand. It's pro grade, with a ton of options, and it covers almost all bases, with good availability and reviews. The only downside is the price.
Snap-on (and Mac Tools)
It's time we talked about the tool truck brands like Snap-on and Mac Tools. These brands offer a ton of tools at very high cost to the consumer. As an example, a 10-piece set of combination wrenches costs $520. Why would you want to pay this much for tools? Well, there are two reasons. First, Snap-on and Mac Tools offer lifetime warranties. The second reason is because when you do need to buy or warranty a tool, provided that your shop is on the truck route, it will drive to you and settle it immediately.
These tools are pro grade and have outstanding reputations. However, a big part of what you're paying for is the service. Pro users are much more likely to take advantage of this service since they tend to be harder on their tools. DIYers can (and probably should) save themselves a ton of money by going with a different brand with a lifetime warranty.
Tekton
Of all the tool brands we looked at, Tekton seems to have the best all-around experience. It's a company out of Michigan, with tools made all over the place. However, it seems to cover just about every corner of the hand tool market. Its selection is huge and quite varied in price. A pro can get a 122-piece wrench set for $2,000, or a DIYer can pick up a 19-piece wrench set for $115. Few brands can manage that sort of spread, and quality is such that customer sentiment is quite high.
Tekton's lifetime warranty page is easily one of the best ones on the market. It's one paragraph and two sentences long, and basically says that it will replace a tool no matter how old it is or where you got it from, without a receipt. It's hard to argue with that.
The brand covers most use cases across nearly all price ranges, has a simple, stellar warranty, and a great reputation for quality. Our hands are tied.
How we ranked these hand tool brands
Hand tool brands are difficult to judge, because so many people use them for different things. For this list, we ranked major brands based on several categories, including warranty length, selection size, in-store and online availability, price, overall value, and general customer and professional sentiment. Even with all of those metrics, most tool brands are within a degree of separation from one another, which made ordering this list difficult. In reality, you can probably swap Stanley, Milwaukee, Husky, Kobalt, and Craftsman around and it would still be accurate. That's how close they all were when everything was added up.
In general, we avoided tool brands that weren't major players, Amazon brands, and other extreme budget brands that you'd find online. They're all roughly the same quality anyway, and they'd all be at the bottom of the list. Finally, I am a homeowner with plenty of DIY home repair experience. I own tools from several of the brands above, and so I took that into consideration as well.