Are Quinn Sockets A Good Investment? Here's What Users Say
If you work in the trades, like auto repair, electrical work, or plumbing, or if you're a dedicated DIYer or hobbyist, you've probably discovered the fact that there are various types of tools with a sort of universal usefulness. That includes hand tools like screwdrivers and wrenches, as well as power tools, like drills and impact drivers. Of those universally-handy gadgets, sockets represent a type of tool that basically anyone can benefit from owning. These devices are designed to fit over fasteners, like nuts and bolts, and connect to a drive tool, like a ratchet or breaker bar. They allow us to get a superior grip on extremely tight fasteners, making installation and removal substantially easier than using other types of tools.
Unfortunately, many higher-quality socket sets can be extremely pricey. While many professionals choose to invest in those expensive, pro-tier sockets, paying top dollar can be difficult for entry-level tradespeople and hobbyists. Luckily, there are other options. Harbor Freight, the budget-themed tool store famous among gearheads and tool enthusiasts, is a great place to look for affordable sockets and socket sets. While the store sells many brands, one brand in particular may be attractive, especially to entry-level pros and DIYers.
Quinn is one of Harbor Freight's in-house tool brands, and it sells a large amount of different socket sets. While not the cheapest sockets sold at Harbor Freight, Quinn brand products also aren't the most expensive. The brand appears to be targeting mid-tier competitors, and Quinn socket product pages frequently instruct shoppers to compare prices to brands like Gearwrench and Kobalt. Even at those relatively affordable prices, though, you may be wondering if Quinn sockets are actually any good. We checked out the user reviews to find out. Here's what to know about Quinn sockets.
Quinn sockets come with overwhelmingly-positive reviews
Harbor Freight's Quinn socket sets come with largely positive user reviews. Most of the brand's socket products boast between 4.7 and 4.8 out of five stars based on anywhere from dozens to thousands of customer comments. There are a few outliers with lower reviews, but even the lower-rated socket sets come with relatively positive scores overall, usually falling between 4.4 and 4.5 out of five stars. One of Quinn's most popular socket sets is the Quinn ½-inch Drive SAE and Metric Master Impact Socket Set.
It comes with 4.9 out of five stars based on over 600 user reviews, with positive comments frequently focusing on the product's quality and value. One customer commented on the set's value and quality, saying, "as someone who does make a living wrenching I find myself needing to be mobile a lot. Nothing beats a nice complete set ready to go. I will compare this Quinn set quality to Icon and Snap-on no problem. You get everything you need as far as 6 point sockets are concerned for a nice grab and go kit. I'll be putting one in all my work vehicles."
Other Quinn sockets and socket sets are equally celebrated by customers. Customers frequently cite the tools' prices and quality as major motivating factors behind their purchase, and some users mention investing in multiple sets to store in their vehicles and tool boxes. Poor reviews for Quinn sockets are relatively hard to find. That said, there are a handful of dissatisfied customers, with one user mentioning that the socket rails included in some of the sets are of poor quality. Then, others consider the Quinn products to be slightly overpriced compared to other similar brands.
Quinn socket prices and purchase options
Now that you know how users feel about Harbor Freight's Quinn sockets, you may be curious about some of the options and the product prices. Quinn sells dozens of different sockets and socket sets, as well as numerous socket tools, like ratchets, extensions, and torque wrenches. As mentioned above, Quinn sockets aren't the cheapest you can find at Harbor Freight, but they're also not the most expensive. The 3/8-inch drive set of impact sockets described above costs $99.99 normally, but Harbor Freight Inside Track Club members can currently snag the kit for $79.99.
The 48-piece kit includes a number of impact-ready sockets in SAE and metric sizes, along with several extensions and universal joints and a sturdy blow mold case. A ½-inch drive version of the kit is also available. It costs $179.99 and comes with a total of 61 items. The brand also sells numerous smaller sets of impact sockets, with prices starting as low as $24.99.
When it comes to standard chrome sockets, Quinn sells quite a few sets. You can grab a Quinn 3/8-inch Drive Chrome Deep Socket Set for $14.99. It includes 10 sockets with high-visibility, easy-to-read size indicators and is available in either SAE or metric sizes. That said, Quinn's inventory of six-point chrome sockets is relatively small, with many of the products coming in 12-point varieties. These 12-point sockets are still useful, but many enthusiasts prefer six-point versions. As far as 12-point models go, you can pick up a Quinn 3/8-inch Drive Chrome Socket Set for $13.99. Similar prices can be found for numerous other Quinn socket sets, with impact versions being the most expensive.
Methodology
In order to determine whether Harbor Freight's Quinn sockets are a solid investment, we dove into the user reviews and analyzed hundreds of customer comments. We combed through customer ratings and identified a common pattern among respondents: most customers are overwhelmingly pleased with their Quinn sockets. As mentioned above, there are a handful of people who don't feel that Quinn products are the best. However, as covered, those negative reviews represent a tiny fraction of the thousands of positive ratings.