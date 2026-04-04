12 Home Improvement Tools Under $75 That Are Actually Worth Buying

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Every time you head to the hardware store, it seems like there's a new cordless version of a tool you already own or a big company launching a tool to solve a problem you didn't even know you had. It can be tough to navigate the constantly rotating inventory of hardware stores, whether you're shopping in stores or online. Deciding what's actually worth your hard-earned money is a hassle for both new homeowners building a tool collection from scratch and seasoned veterans simply looking to spend some extra cash on a new useful tool.

Of course, different renovation projects require different tools. Giving your bathroom a modern makeover is a much more involved project than organizing and hanging a photo wall. While each project might require a few specialized tools, there's still a wealth of tools most homeowners would consider essential to have on deck at all times. We've rounded up 12 of these go-to tools, all of which are affordably priced under $75, well-reviewed, and can easily prove their worth after just a few uses.