12 Home Improvement Tools Under $10 Users Say Are Actually Worth Buying

There's a myth out there that all good tools have to be expensive. It's true that you definitely get your money's worth out of something like a good set of Snap-On tools, but plenty of affordable alternatives at Harbor Freight, for instance, will also get you where you need to go, especially if you're not working in a professional environment. Ultimately, the best tool is the one you have on you, and for home projects at least, it doesn't have to be the biggest, strongest, most expensive one on the lot. You can very often get away for things that are under $10.

As a homeowner, this is something I can attest to. Two of my most used tools are a multi-bit screwdriver and a cheap tape measure. You can do a lot around the house with just those, and maybe a couple of others like a basic claw hammer and an adjustable wrench.

If you're in the market for some cheap tools for an upcoming home improvement project, the ones listed below are a good place to start. The people who bought them seem to like them quite a bit, and you can buy everything on this list for well under $120.