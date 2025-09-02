Every Major Utility Knife Brand, Ranked Worst To Best By User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to utility knives, it's easy to think they're all the same, right? For most users, they're just a handle, a blade, and a few quick cuts. But the truth is, not all knives are created equal, and the right brand can mean the difference between a tool you keep for years and one you toss in frustration after a week. We've ranked some of the top utility knife brands from worst to best, based on a combination of Amazon user ratings, review volume, and availability across major retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, and Amazon itself.

A brand that's well-loved online, with plenty of models and consistently high scores, gets rewarded here. A brand with limited availability or lukewarm reviews, not so much. From everyday carry champions to jobsite workhorses, here's how the biggest names stack up, and why the top picks deserve a spot in your toolbox.