How Long Do DeWalt Tools Last? Here's How Long The Warranty Is Good For

No matter how they're used, power tools are an investment. They're expensive in most cases, and you want to get as much use time out of them as possible as a result. Fortunately, there are plenty of strong, reliable power tool brands on the market, making it easy to choose one you can count on. Many customers would agree that longtime power tool giant DeWalt is one such brand, offering a wide assortment of tools and batteries. In fact, some non-DeWalt tools can even use DeWalt batteries, proving how versatile the company's offerings can be. Still, that's not to say these tools are invincible.

Over time, DeWalt tools will wear out and will have to be repaired or replaced. If you're looking to give the brand a shot, what can you expect in terms of longevity? Overall, you should expect to get multiple years out of your average DeWalt tool, but this isn't a guarantee. At the end of the day, there are several factors that can and will impact the lifespan of your tools. Which tool is being discussed, how often and how hard they're used, how they're stored, and how they're handled can all influence how many use hours a DeWalt tool can give you. Digging a bit deeper, though, the brand does hint at roughly how long its tools should last.

DeWalt tools tend to come with a warranty of some kind. Looking into these and how long they apply, we can get an idea of how long the company anticipates its tools will last before needing to be fixed or replaced.