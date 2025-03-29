How To Change The Blade On A Milwaukee Fastback

There are a lot of exciting tools made by Milwaukee for DIYers and blue-collar professionals, including drills, hedge trimmers, saws, and more. The lineup also features different utility knives, with some offering multiple functionalities. Top-end Fastback utility knives pack a screwdriver, bottle opener, and wire cutter into a single utility knife. That, paired with their affordable pricing, makes them worth buying.

Advertisement

The build quality of the Milwaukee Fastback is good enough to support the knife even under prolonged usage. However, the blade will eventually wear out over time. With that in mind, Fastbacks are designed so that you can swap the blades without needing to throw away the knife. The actual process of replacing the blade is quite simple, but easy to miss. If you don't know the actual method, you may find yourself going for the screws holding the blade encasing, but that won't loosen the blade. Here are the steps to change the blade on your Milwaukee Fastback and how to store it inside the knife's blade holder.