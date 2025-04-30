These Are The Best Clamps For Woodworking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Clamps are one of the most useful items you can have in a wood shop, but they are often among the most overlooked. A good set of clamps might not be as exciting as an expensive new power tool like a portable table saw or as vital as the accessories you need to stay safe, like eye protection, but they're an absolute essential for just about every project you'll take on.

Clamps can be used to stabilize pieces during cuts, hold pieces together while assembling them with fasteners, to hold jigs in place while you use them, to prevent warping or movement during the work process, and–perhapes most important of all–clamps provide the pressure that wood glue requires to properly set when attaching joints.

I've been woodworking for the better part of a decade, and I've had the opportunity to use a lot of different kinds of clamps. C-clamps, quick-grip clamps, and F-clamps are versatile tools that are always good to have on hand for simple holding power, while right-angle clamps and strap clamps can be useful for attaching corners and unusual shapes. You can stock up on lots of items like these for under $5 at your local Harbor Freight, and you should be able to do all kinds of projects. Each of them has its own specialization and is useful for different situations. There isn't a single clamp that can do every job. That said, there's one type of clamp that I find myself coming back to more and more: pipe clamps.

