5 Harbor Freight Finds Under $5 That Are Actually Worth Buying (According To Reviews)

In the nearly half a century Harbor Freight has been around, it has amassed several tool brands that are always adding new items to their collections. The company has built a reputation for providing quality products and today there's no shortage of Harbor Freight finds that are no-brainers at their price. Previously, we've listed top-rated Harbor Freight Finds under $25, but with changing priorities and continuing inflation, $25 isn't affordable for everyone. In addition, some people may be wondering whether Harbor Freight tools will get more expensive with President Trump's tariffs on China.

Advertisement

So you might be looking to invest in a few pieces from Harbor Freight before they get out of reach. And the company still offers a ton of options under $5 that you might want to add to your cart. To help you find the best bang for your 5 bucks, we've picked some notable items that can assist you in woodworking, organizing, auto maintenance, and even painting. If you want to know how we chose them, we discuss our process at the end of this article. But if you want to start copping them before they become more expensive, keep reading.