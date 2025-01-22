What's Included In Harbor Freight's Quinn 428-Piece Master Technicians Tool Set?
Mechanics make working on cars look so easy. Unless you're really paying close attention, you'd never guess that there are so many different-sized connectors and bolts on a single vehicle. To add onto that, different brands use different components, which can cause pure chaos for an amateur trying to navigate the inner workings of their automobile. In fact, if you have a rather rudimentary tool kit in your garage, chances are you'd have a difficult time trying to work on your own vehicle. So, rather than trying to tackle automotive repair with a basic wrench kit and a few scattered screwdrivers, it's best to improve your tool catalog with mechanic tools from Harbor Freight like those included in Quinn's 428-piece Master Technicians Tool Set.
Not to reserve this set for just at-home mechanics, the set can also come in handy for anyone looking to handle their own home repairs and installations. A rather robust collection of wrenches, bit sockets, and screwdrivers, all made from durable chrome vanadium steel, ensures you're well-equipped to tackle virtually any repair, be it a plumbing issue that needs addressing or squeaky brakes that needs replacing.
Before you spend $400 on this expansive set of tools and bits, it's worth knowing exactly what you're getting. Of course, different-sized drive sockets make up a large portion of the 400, but there's still quite a large inventory of helpful tools that any mechanic would want in their tool box.
What tools are included in the 428-piece set?
A 400-plus piece tool set that's made up of 399 sockets and one ratcheting wrench isn't all that helpful. Luckily, that's not the case with Quinn's Master Technicians set. The set comes with a dozen different screwdrivers ranging in various useful sizes. The included screwdrivers look identical to those included in the 15-piece set, a user favorite from Quinn's line, so you can expect that comfort grip handle on each Phillips and slotted screwdriver.
With the 428-piece set, there's no lack of combination and ratcheting wrenches. Best of all, there are two sets of each: metric and standard. Ratcheting wrenches range from 8 to 17 millimeters and 3/8 to 3/4 inches. The combination wrenches start at 5.5 millimeters and go to 22 millimeters in metric or start at a 1/4-inch and go to a 15/16-inch in standard. You also get an 8-inch adjustable wrench to top off the collection.
A bulk of the set includes 40 hex keys, available in short and long metric and standard sizes, and a vast assortment of 1/4, 3/8, and 1/2-inch drive sockets that work with the 1/4, 3/8, and 1/2-inch 72 tooth ratchets. Each of the socket sizes are available in shallow, deep, and bit. Meanwhile, the 3/8-inch also comes as spark plug, universal joints, and socket adapter varieties. For automotive projects, you'll enjoy the wobble socket and socket extensions, as well as the breaker bars and t-bar socket adapters.
Are there other mechanic sets at Harbor Freight?
If there's something about the Quinn 428-piece set that you don't like, you'll be happy to know that it's not the only multi-tool set available at Harbor Freight. The Quinn set is the most expensive of the three available, and by a large margin, too. The next most expensive is a 301-piece set from Pittsburgh for $199.99. This one comes with fewer combination wrenches (10 instead of 30) and sockets (206 compared to 251). There are no ratchet wrenches, but you do get a set of needle nose, diagonal, and linesman pliers. You also get double the screwdrivers.
Alternatively, you can spend $139.99 on a 225-piece set from Pittsburgh. Even at 225 pieces, you get a good variety of tools and sockets, which should be more than enough to complete basic automotive repairs. Like the 301-piece Pittsburgh set, you get pliers in this one — though, only the diagonal and needle nose.
One of the biggest differences between the Quinn set and both Pittsburgh mechanic tool sets is that the Quinn doesn't come with a case. Pittsburgh's tools are stored in a blow mold case, which is a much better option if you don't have a toolbox or tool cabinet to transport or house hundreds of new components.