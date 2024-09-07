5 Of The Best Quinn Hand Tools At Harbor Freight, According To User Reviews
Harbor Freight has a vast selection of affordable tools that many users state to be valuable and durable. Within the store's hand tool selection, users enjoy Icon, Harbor Freight's high-quality selection, with a few other brands lower on the spectrum — though, still a great addition to your at-home tool kit. Compared to Icon, if you're looking for hand tools that are a bit more affordable while still being reliable, Quinn is Harbor Freight's mid-grade brand that many users invest in.
In fact, I own quite a few Quinn tools which have helped me in multiple situations such as oil changes in the backcountry and fixing issues on my mini camper that I live in full-time. Based on positive user ratings and reviews as well as personal experience, here are five of the best Quinn hand tools sold online and in-store at Harbor Freight. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
7-inch Diagonal Cutters
In a world that tries to make the most innovative products, sometimes a simple tool is all you need to get the job done. The 7-inch Diagonal Cutters, which cost only $8, are the perfect tool for all types of cutting. Due to its high-leverage design, it allows for more cutting power, so you won't have a problem getting through those difficult-to-slice wires and fasteners. Additionally, the edges are hardened, so even with a lot of use, the tool should stay sharp for a while. They also have a 25/32-inch maximum jaw capacity, which is plenty of room for most cutting jobs.
These diagonal cutters received a 4.7 out of five-star rating and a 97% recommendation rating from over 1,100 users. Since they're such a simple tool, most reviews just state that the tool did what it was supposed to. Additionally, I own a pair of these cutters, and I've never had a problem with cutting through wires and zip ties, nor the tool getting stuck whenever I open it with my hand. A few commenters were thrilled with the Harbor Freight lifetime warranty that comes with most of Harbor Freight's hand tools, though.
1/2-inch Drive 12.5-250 ft-lb Digital Angle Torque Wrench
When working with nuts and bolts on cars and industrial-sized machines, sometimes the fasteners need to be tightened to the proper amount of force. Quinn has a few different torque wrench options, and the 1/2-inch Drive 12.5-250 ft-lb Digital Angle Torque Wrench is one with a high rating of 4.6 out of five stars and a 95% recommendation from over 500 reviewers. One user stated that they used it for the head bolts on a 5.7 small block, and they have yet to have any issues in the seven months since the project was completed.
This 1/2-inch drive torque wrench has a 12.5-150 ft-lb range and comes with an LCD screen that displays up to five different units of measurement and can store up to nine presets. To indicate when the torque setting has been reached, the tool will start to beep, so you can do the job without having to watch too closely at the torque.
Like some of Quinn's other ratchets, this torque wrench has a 72 tooth mechanism with a 5 degree arc swing for easier work in tighter spaces. It is also reversible, so you can use the leverage to remove stubborn bolts as well. You can purchase this torque wrench for $180.
3/8-inch Drive 5.9-59 ft-lb Torque Adapter
If you don't have the funds to spend on a torque wrench or only need to use one every once in a while, there is another option that Quinn sells to save you money while getting your necessary torque value. For $40, the 3/8-inch Drive 5.9-59 Foot Pound Torque Adapter offers you the ability to turn any 3/8-inch ratchet or breaker bar into a torque wrench. The ratchet connects to the top and the bottom anvil connects to a socket. From there, you can get a range of 5.9-59 ft-lbs of torque.
This torque adapter comes with a 4.7 out of five-star score from 250 users and has a 96% recommendation rating. Many people were happy with how accurate and easy the device was to use. The only problem is that if you need to torque something down in a tighter spot, you won't be able to due to the adapter's bulkiness.
1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, 1/2-inch Drive SAE, and Metric Hi-Vis 66-Piece Socket Set
One of my favorite tool sets to have on the road is the Quinn 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, 1/2-inch Drive SAE, and Metric Hi-Vis 66-Piece Socket Set. This set is priced at $60, which isn't bad considering everything you get with the set. The three common-sized ratchets included are all 72 tooth with quick release. It also comes with 26 1/4-inch sockets, 28 3/8-inch sockets, and 6 1/2-inch sockets along with an extension bar for each size. I will say I did add a longer 3/8 extension bar from my own collection of tools that I used frequently to round off the set. It would have been nice if Quinn added it to the collection because the other extensions are fairly short.
On the product page, other users gave this tool set a 4.8 out of five scoring with a 98% recommendation rating. Like myself, many were happy with the set and liked that the sockets were labeled with blue and red markings for metric and SAE. They even state that the tools do not feel cheap, and I have to agree.
Premium Screwdriver 15-Piece Set
Screwdrivers are one of the most common hand tools in a tool bag, and Quinn's Premium Screwdriver 15-Piece Set is one option of Harbor Freight Tools under $25 that have good reviews. The set costs $25 and comes with a collection of Phillips and flatheads in different sizes. The set doesn't come in a case, but they do have magnetic tips, which have become one of my favorite features in a screwdriver.
This screwdriver set has a 4.8 out of five-star score from over 750 users, while also including a 99% recommendation rating. A user stated that the handles were easy to hold, even with mechanic gloves on, which can get fairly thick for hand protection. They also liked that the handles had identifying marks, so you can stick the screwdrivers into slots and know exactly what you're picking up. However, one user did wish that the set came with a few smaller sizes to help even out of the set. Other negative reviews seem to be more about their opinions of using Quinn tools, even though they stated that the tools still work as they should.
How we chose these Quinn hand tools from Harbor Freight
Quinn sells several hand tools, and the small selection of products in this article are just a few of the tools that would be a great asset to your home garage. For the items I chose, a few aspects were considered. First, some of the tools I personally own and have had experience with both at home and on the road due to being a digital nomad. However, I did not only take my word for how well the tools worked. I looked at other user reviews as well.
Each tool featured has at least a 4.6 out of five-star rating from an appropriate amount of reviewers. It wouldn't make sense to discuss a tool with a five-star rating from only a handful of users. Additionally, each tool has at least a 95% recommendation rating. I also made sure to research the negative written reviews to ensure that there was nothing egregiously wrong with the users' experiences. Overall, Harbor Freight's Quinn brand has many hand tools that are durable and reliable.