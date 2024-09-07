5 Of The Best Quinn Hand Tools At Harbor Freight, According To User Reviews

When working with nuts and bolts on cars and industrial-sized machines, sometimes the fasteners need to be tightened to the proper amount of force. Quinn has a few different torque wrench options, and the 1/2-inch Drive 12.5-250 ft-lb Digital Angle Torque Wrench is one with a high rating of 4.6 out of five stars and a 95% recommendation from over 500 reviewers. One user stated that they used it for the head bolts on a 5.7 small block, and they have yet to have any issues in the seven months since the project was completed.

Advertisement

This 1/2-inch drive torque wrench has a 12.5-150 ft-lb range and comes with an LCD screen that displays up to five different units of measurement and can store up to nine presets. To indicate when the torque setting has been reached, the tool will start to beep, so you can do the job without having to watch too closely at the torque.

Like some of Quinn's other ratchets, this torque wrench has a 72 tooth mechanism with a 5 degree arc swing for easier work in tighter spaces. It is also reversible, so you can use the leverage to remove stubborn bolts as well. You can purchase this torque wrench for $180.