4 Of The Best U.S. General Toolbox Accessories You Can Get At Harbor Freight
Harbor Freight has several tool storage options with great reviews. Among the most popular of the lineup is the U.S. General toolbox — all of which have at least a 4.7 out of five-star rating. And though having tool carts, cabinets, and chests definitely helps with the organization of the different styles of tools you should have in your home garage, there are other pieces that you'll want near your toolbox that don't necessarily belong inside. This is when you'll want to look into some of U.S. General's accessories.
Harbor Freight's U.S. General toolboxes come in seven different colors to help give your workspace a more personal touch: black, red, blue, orange, green, yellow, and white. Additionally, the accessories that attach to the multiple styles of toolboxes come in the same colors to match. As attested by reviews from customers who have used the products, here are four of the best U.S. General toolbox accessories you can purchase at Harbor Freight. A more in-depth explanation of this methodology can be found at the end of this article.
5-Outlet Magnetic Power Strip
Though some U.S. General toolboxes do come with outlets, when you're handling power tools and needing to charge batteries constantly, there is no such thing as too many outlets. Even more, sometimes the outlets that are installed can be in an inconvenient location. U.S. General's 5-Outlet Magnetic Power Strip allows you to place your power source anywhere you'd like. There are two incredibly powerful magnets with a total 19-pound pull on the back of the power strip that can attach anywhere on your toolbox. However, you also have the choice of permanently installing it with the mounting holes if you'd rather have the extra security.
Besides the five outlets, this power strip also comes with two USB outlets as well as an on-and-off switch with an integrated circuit breaker. However, the power cord is only eight feet long, so keep that in mind when moving your toolbox around the shop. This U.S. General power strip has a 4.9 out of five-star rating from over 2,700 reviewers.
Magnetic Stainless Steel Parts Tray
It's one thing to have a tray to hold items like nuts and bolts while working on a project. However, what if you set aside necessities that were magnetically locked into the tray which can then be set anywhere on your U.S. General toolbox without budging an inch? U.S. General has three different sized Magnetic Stainless Steel Parts Trays: 9-1/2 in. by 5-1/2 in., 14-1/8 in. by 6-1/4 in., and 10-1/2 in. by 11-1/2 in. The four non-marring rubber-covered magnets give you the ability to store the tray on the side of your toolbox or even upside down on any other flat iron or steel surface.
Each of these trays received either a 4.8 or a 4.9 out of five-star rating from over 100 reviewers per item. One of the mentioned drawbacks is that the trays are a bit on the bigger side — even the smallest one — so they don't work well in smaller spaces. However, a great deal of other people stated that they were satisfied with the trays and had no worries about losing any of their metal fastenings or tools.
Folding Side Tray for Tool Carts
Whether you have room to safely place your laptop or an ideal location for all your more used tools, there's always a need for more space in a home garage or shop. U.S. General's Folding Side Trays are a unique addition to your toolbox. There are two different sizes depending on the style of mechanic cart you have. The side tray for the five or six-drawer mechanic cart adds over 300 square feet of additional surface area and got a 4.9 out of five-star rating from over 400 people. The side tray for the four-draw tech cart adds 210 square feet and got a 4.8 from nearly 800 buyers.
Both of these trays can hold up to 35 pounds, so while it may hold many of your power tools, it's probably best not to put anything overly heavy on top. Additionally, unlike the other accessories, it's not a heavy-duty magnet. It needs to be permanently installed to the side of your toolbox, but it does fold flush to the side, so it won't be in your way when not in use.
Magnetic Tray with Screwdriver Holder
It's nice to have your handheld tools out where you can easily grab them, but there's always a good chance they'll either roll off a table or get covered by other items getting tossed around. With a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 1,400 buyers, U.S. General makes a Magnetic Tray with a Screwdriver Holder that solves the problem of the missing hand tool. It comprises a heavy-duty tray to hold parts, wrenches, and other tools while having metal lips coming out of the box with six built-in screwdriver holders. Simply place your screwdriver's handle up. However, the product page does not have specs on the size of the holes, so you may be limited to how wide of a screwdriver you can hold.
There is also a magnetic screwdriver and spray can holder that can hold chemicals like your spray paints and brake cleaner cans. This one can hold five screwdrivers and two spray cans and comes with a 4.9 out of five-star rating from over 1,000 people.
How we chose these U.S. General toolbox accessories
These accessories were selected based mainly on the ratings and reviews of each item. Quite a few of them have thousands of customers reporting positive reviews and high ratings of at least a ___ out of five stars. On top of the great reviews for these items, they are also each under the price of $34, which makes them both reliable and incredibly affordable. However, keep an eye out for Harbor Freight deals and discounts to try and get them cheaper.
On top of the reviews, we also selected the items we believed to be the most useful during day-to-day projects. They each serve the purpose of holding tools, creating more space, or allowing for extra power. However, other accessories may help keep your space more organized, even outside the U.S. General Tool Storage webpage. Harbor Freight has many affordable finds to help make your shop truly your own space.