4 Of The Best U.S. General Toolbox Accessories You Can Get At Harbor Freight

Harbor Freight has several tool storage options with great reviews. Among the most popular of the lineup is the U.S. General toolbox — all of which have at least a 4.7 out of five-star rating. And though having tool carts, cabinets, and chests definitely helps with the organization of the different styles of tools you should have in your home garage, there are other pieces that you'll want near your toolbox that don't necessarily belong inside. This is when you'll want to look into some of U.S. General's accessories.

Harbor Freight's U.S. General toolboxes come in seven different colors to help give your workspace a more personal touch: black, red, blue, orange, green, yellow, and white. Additionally, the accessories that attach to the multiple styles of toolboxes come in the same colors to match. As attested by reviews from customers who have used the products, here are four of the best U.S. General toolbox accessories you can purchase at Harbor Freight. A more in-depth explanation of this methodology can be found at the end of this article.