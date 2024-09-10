5 Of The Best Pittsburgh Hand Tools At Harbor Freight, According To Users

Let's assume that you're starting from absolute zero with your tool collection. You don't have a single screwdriver or hammer to your name, nor do you have anywhere to put any tools even if you did have them. If you need a good starter kit full of hand tools to cover most basic needs, Harbor Freight and Pittsburgh have you covered with the 130 Piece Tool Set.

This hearty hand tool starter kit has just about everything you could need for most simple handiwork jobs. It includes all of the toolbox staples such as a hammer, a wrench, various screwdrivers, hex wrenches, pliers, a socket set, and much, much more. In addition to the tools themselves, several helpful accessories are included, such as a 10-foot tape measure, a storage case for small components, and just about every kind of fastener and anchor bit you could want. All of this is packed up in a sleek and convenient carrying case with designated divots for every tool so you always know where everything is.

The Pittsburgh 130 Piece Tool Set is available at Harbor Freight for $39.99. Harbor Freight's users have given it a 4.5 out of 5 rating based on 8,875 reviews, several of which call it a borderline requirement for any new homeowner or car enthusiast. It's also great for emergency repairs on camping trips and occasional repairs in a college dorm room.

