Who Makes Harbor Freight's Gun Safes & How Much Do They Cost?

One of the most important things for firearm owners to have is a proper place for storage. More than half of the states in the United States have laws in place requiring gun owners to secure their weapons to ensure children can't get at them, though this is also generally a good decision for the sake of safety and security. Even with the advent of "smart guns," you can't expect a firearm to safely store itself.

Of course, storing a gun isn't as simple as putting it up on a hard-to-reach shelf. A good gun storage safe needs to have both a strong, resilient constitution and a fully lockable door that only someone with a key or combination can open. If you happen to be in the market for a gun storage safe, you should pay a visit to your local Harbor Freight hardware store.

In addition to the store's expected assortment of construction and home improvement tools, you can also find a decent selection of gun safes of various shapes and sizes. As it so happens, all of the gun safes available for sale at Harbor Freight are manufactured by the same brand: Union Safe Company, a Harbor Freight in-house brand that specializes in storage and transport. The safes offered by Union Safe Company run the gamut of sizes, purposes, and, most importantly, prices, costing as little as $17.99 and as much as $599.99.