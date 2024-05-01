Who Makes Harbor Freight's Gun Safes & How Much Do They Cost?
One of the most important things for firearm owners to have is a proper place for storage. More than half of the states in the United States have laws in place requiring gun owners to secure their weapons to ensure children can't get at them, though this is also generally a good decision for the sake of safety and security. Even with the advent of "smart guns," you can't expect a firearm to safely store itself.
Of course, storing a gun isn't as simple as putting it up on a hard-to-reach shelf. A good gun storage safe needs to have both a strong, resilient constitution and a fully lockable door that only someone with a key or combination can open. If you happen to be in the market for a gun storage safe, you should pay a visit to your local Harbor Freight hardware store.
In addition to the store's expected assortment of construction and home improvement tools, you can also find a decent selection of gun safes of various shapes and sizes. As it so happens, all of the gun safes available for sale at Harbor Freight are manufactured by the same brand: Union Safe Company, a Harbor Freight in-house brand that specializes in storage and transport. The safes offered by Union Safe Company run the gamut of sizes, purposes, and, most importantly, prices, costing as little as $17.99 and as much as $599.99.
Single gun safes
Out of the various gun safes offered by Union Safe Company through Harbor Freight, four are just big enough to hold a single, small firearm like a handgun. The prices on these safes range from $17.99 to $119.99 depending on the size of the safe and the complexity of its security.
For simple gun storage, you can get the Personal Portable Security Safe or Large Personal Portable Security Safe for $17.99 and $21.99, respectively. These simple clamshell cases are just large enough to fit a typical handgun, an ammo clip, some ammunition, and maybe a couple of other assorted valuables, all secured by a traditional key lock.
For more in-depth security, you can grab the Biometric Fingerprint Handgun Safe for $119.99. This safe is more than twice the size of the Large Personal Portable Security Safe at 282 cubic inches, which is large enough to store either two small handguns or one large one. Not only that, but as the name implies, it employs a triple-threat security system, including a key lock, a number pad luck, and a biometric fingerprint scanner for when you really don't want anyone touching your stuff.
Safes for multiple guns
If you have multiple guns you need to store, especially larger guns like rifles or shotguns, then you'll want a Union Safe Company gun safe with both extra storage size and a sturdier shell for that safety guarantee. The other half of the safes offered by Harbor Freight are well-suited for this purpose.
The absolute cheapest safe you could get in this category is the Electronic Lock Gun Floor Safe for $169.99. This safe isn't big enough to hold most rifles, but it does feature 1.51 cubic feet of interior storage space, more than enough to hold all the handguns and ammunition you could possibly need. The door is secured via a nine-digit keypad, though if you forget the code, you can also override it with a separate key.
For the absolute most space you could have for firearm storage, you want the Fire Resistant Combination Safe, the most expensive Union Safe Company model available at $599.99. As the name states, this safe is engineered to stand tall even in the face of a house fire, with an outer casing that can safely withstand up to 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit. The interior is a massive 12 cubic feet, enough space to store up to 24 guns of various shapes and sizes. All of this is secured via a programmable combination lock.