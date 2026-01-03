5 Tools Snap-On Makes That Ryobi Doesn't
Snap-On is different from other major tool brands in several ways. You won't find them sold directly through Home Depot or Amazon. The quality of Snap-On tools is generally considered to be better than most of the competition, with many professionals relying on their durability and precision. Of course, this is part of the reason Snap-On tools are so expensive and why the brand's premium cost is too prohibitive for some users.
Another thing that sets Snap-On apart from many tool brands is its focus on hand tools and diagnostic equipment — especially those that serve automotive professionals, including those that work on heavy-duty vehicles found in marine and aviation fields. Snap-On is also a go-to brand for those who work in other industrial sectors, from basic HVAC maintenance to highly complex engineering. That's why there are some tools, especially ones professionals in these trades rely on, made by Snap-On that you won't find from more casual tool brands, like Craftsman or Ryobi.
One of Ryobi's assets is its wide range of offerings. With a single Ryobi battery, for instance, you can power anything from a power drill to a lawnmower, as well as woodworking, plumbing, automotive, and electrical equipment. This catalog is vast but consists of tools more likely to be used by DIYers and day-to-day tradespeople like mechanics and carpenters. If you're working on a cruise ship engine, there are likely pieces of equipment you'll need that Ryobi doesn't build (and conversely, you won't find a Snap-On hedge trimmer for your backyard). Here are five tools Snap-On makes that Ryobi doesn't.
Air Impact Wrench
Ryobi offers many different cordless tools, including over 300 different devices in its 18V One+ line. However, it doesn't sell pneumatic tools, though there are Ryobi air compressors that can be used to power light-duty, air-driven equipment. This is a choice rather than a flaw, as many tool brands have put way more focus on battery-powered cordless tools than pneumatic ones, as they're more convenient and practical for most casual users as well as many professionals. Just as with Ryobi, there are Snap-On tools not made by Milwaukee or other major brands simply because those companies don't offer air-driven products.
Snap-On does, though, including air-driven sanders, die grinders, and ratchet wrenches. Its ½-inch Drive Heavy-Duty Air Impact Wrench (model MG725A) can deliver up to 1,190 ft-lb of bolt breakaway torque and 810 ft-lb of working torque and includes a faster motor start-up than previous generations. It's also designed with a dual-hammer impact mechanism that stays lubricated via a sealed oil bath. When the trigger is released, the anvil stops cold to prevent throwing fasteners.
Snap-On tools may have a reputation for their functionality, but the company also puts effort into making them easier to operate for the user. The Heavy-Duty Air Impact Wrench weighs less than five pounds and is engineered to be balanced to reduce fatigue. It also sports a cushion-grip handle that's softer on the hands and reduces overall vibration. The valve trigger is also cushioned with a grip for more precise control, and the tool is equipped with an easy-turn regulator to better control speed. In addition to its ½-inch model, Snap-On also offers a 3/8-inch Drive Heavy-Duty Air Impact Wrench (model MG325).
Car Jack
Ryobi offers plenty of products for mechanics, including hand tools, power tools, and other gear, but the brand doesn't sell any jacks. Considering there's a lot of work you won't be able to do on a vehicle without one, it's a bit of a surprising omission, especially since Ryobi sells a battery-powered creeper. Snap-On, on the other hand, makes multiple kinds of jacks, as well as related accessories like jack stands.
The jacks made by Snap-On have a wide range when it comes to weight capacity, with options including a 2-ton floor jack and a 44-ton truck jack. The latter is a two-stage 22/44-Ton Truck Jack (model TRK2244), which is assembled and tested in the U.S. to ensure it can safely lift over 80,000 pounds of vehicle. With a screw extension, it has a maximum lifting height of 21-⅛ inches. A simple lever will lower, raise, and hold the jack, which is equipped with an air pump to quickly reach its height. The Snap-On 22/44-Ton Truck Jack has a low 8-½-inch height and 6-¼-inch body width to fit between tandem wheels. Its own wheels are 8 inches and made from hard rubber that can bear the load without deflating. The jack uses Snap-On's own proprietary hydraulic oil, which is designed to withstand extreme temperatures.
A much simpler model is the 3-Ton Floor Jack (model FJ300). Its height is obviously lower (3-⅞-inches), so it's more practical for passenger cars and other vehicles. It can lift up to 23.4 inches, and its arm is designed to clear the vehicle's rocker panel. It has the same one-piece lever design and high-performance hydraulic oil as its much bigger sibling and uses dual-pump pistons to quickly raise up. It also features a removable saddle with rubber padding.
Crowfoot Wrench
Crowfoot wrenches can be invaluable, as their ultra-compact design allows them to reach and grip nuts from the side, allowing you to tighten or loosen fasteners without a full swing. Despite their usefulness, many major tool brands — including Ryobi — don't make their own. Snap-On sells both individual heads as well as crowfoot sets in a variety of sizes, including SAE and metric.
These crowfoot wrenches are universal and will fit Snap-On tools as well as those from other brands. Even if everything else in your garage is Ryobi, you'll still be able to use Snap-On crowfoot wrenches. They're usually used with ratchets and torque wrenches, though they can also be useful on breaker bars, such as Snap-On's 1/2"-inch Drive 24-inch 45-degree Offset Square Breaker Bar (model SN25A).
Snap-On crowfoot wrenches are available in ½-inch, ⅜-inch, and ¼-inch drive sizes. You can expect the same high-quality craftsmanship that one would from Snap-On's full-sized tools. For example, the Snap-On 10-piece ⅜-inch Drive Metric Open-End Crowfoot Wrench Set (model 210FCOMA), which ranges between 10-19 mm, is built with premium alloy steel to ensure durability and performance. Since crowfoots are needed when you have barely any clearance, Snap-On designed the open ends with a continuous arc to minimize jaw spread and maintain contact with the fastener for maximum turning power and minimal loss of torque.
Heavy-Duty Reciprocating Air Saw
Not only does Snap-On make air tools that Ryobi does not, but it even offers some tools not typically thought of when picturing pneumatic tools. It's not uncommon to see air-driven ratchets, impact wrenches, and drills, but Snap-On also has reciprocating air saws. Recip saws are a core part of Ryobi's power tools for cutting, and having a battery-powered option can be useful if you're always on the go. But an air-powered tool, such as Snap-On's Heavy-Duty Reciprocating Air Saw (model PTRS1000G), can offer continuous, powerful cutting, which can be invaluable when working with many steel or hardwood pieces in a single sitting.
Snap-On says the tool is designed with improved airflow that "increases cutting capacity by 30%" and offers better motor performance and more durability than older models. The tool is capable of handling ⅛-inch mild steel, among other materials. The Snap-On Heavy-Duty Reciprocating Air Saw has a free speed of 9,000 strokes per minute and uses a variable-speed trigger. As a safety feature, the trigger is paddle-style to prevent accidental cutting.
The saw has a dual chuck that's compatible with standard air saw and saber saw blades. It also comes with three air saw blades when you buy the product. To keep the blade cool, air will exhaust out of the front of the machine, which also keeps debris out of the work area as you cut. The tool's grip is cushioned for more comfortable use and to help reduce vibration in your hand, allowing users to operate it longer with less fatigue.
OBD-II Scanner
While there are plenty of Ryobi tools to repair your vehicle, the brand doesn't sell devices that can diagnose problems in the first place. Snap-On sells top-of-the-line OBD-II Scanners that can do just that, and with a lot of flair. There are more affordable options on the market, and cheap car diagnostic tools can often be as accurate as expensive ones, but these lower-priced models typically lack a lot of the extra features you can find in Snap-On's scanners.
For example, Snap-On's Zeus+ Scan Tool, Scope & Information System (model EEMS348MSRP) costs more than what people may pay for a used car — nearly $12,000. Other than professional mechanics equipping their body shop, only the most die-hard (and well-off) DIY car enthusiasts will likely ever buy one of these. But you get what you pay for. Cheap OBD-II scanners may not give you much more than engine codes, but the Zeus+ can also read other systems like the transmission, ABS, and airbags. It's essentially its own computer, running on Windows and equipped with a Chrome internet browser.
Covering a vast range of vehicle types and systems, it's coded with advanced software that can filter out unnecessary data and guide users through repairs and troubleshooting. The Zeus+ is also equipped with a 4-channel oscilloscope and multimeter for advanced signal testing, making it multiple tools in one. The rechargeable device boots up in seconds and has an 11.6-inch 1920 x 1080 touchscreen for streamlined controls. It also offers 16-graph live data graphing and has a built-in 8 megapixel camera. This might be overkill for many, but Snap-On makes other models as well, including its entry-level MT2600 Scan Tool, as well as simpler code readers and OBD-II accessories, including cables, connectors, and adapters for older vehicles.