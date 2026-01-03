5 Tools Snap-On Makes That Ryobi Doesn't

Snap-On is different from other major tool brands in several ways. You won't find them sold directly through Home Depot or Amazon. The quality of Snap-On tools is generally considered to be better than most of the competition, with many professionals relying on their durability and precision. Of course, this is part of the reason Snap-On tools are so expensive and why the brand's premium cost is too prohibitive for some users.

Another thing that sets Snap-On apart from many tool brands is its focus on hand tools and diagnostic equipment — especially those that serve automotive professionals, including those that work on heavy-duty vehicles found in marine and aviation fields. Snap-On is also a go-to brand for those who work in other industrial sectors, from basic HVAC maintenance to highly complex engineering. That's why there are some tools, especially ones professionals in these trades rely on, made by Snap-On that you won't find from more casual tool brands, like Craftsman or Ryobi.

One of Ryobi's assets is its wide range of offerings. With a single Ryobi battery, for instance, you can power anything from a power drill to a lawnmower, as well as woodworking, plumbing, automotive, and electrical equipment. This catalog is vast but consists of tools more likely to be used by DIYers and day-to-day tradespeople like mechanics and carpenters. If you're working on a cruise ship engine, there are likely pieces of equipment you'll need that Ryobi doesn't build (and conversely, you won't find a Snap-On hedge trimmer for your backyard). Here are five tools Snap-On makes that Ryobi doesn't.