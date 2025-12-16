3 Tools Snap-On Makes That Milwaukee Doesn't

In the world of professional tools, two names usually reign supreme: Snap-On and Milwaukee. Coincidentally, both tool brands use red and white coloring. Brand identity aside, both tools have very specialized lineups for automotive use, plumbing (Milwaukee has several tools for clearing drain blockages), carpentry, engineering, or even aviation purposes. As such, Snap-On has tools Milwaukee doesn't, and vice versa. Similarly, a certain Snap-On tool might be the best tool for the job over Milwaukee. It all really depends on what the job is and how much you're willing to pay. For example, Snap-On has crazy expensive power tools.

Both companies have been around for over a century, with Snap-On first opening its doors in 1920 and Milwaukee following soon after in 1924. As such, both brands have very wide lineups. But, specifically, what does Snap-On have over Milwaukee? Both brands appear to do the same thing (make tools for professionals), but Snap-On does have a few things in its vast product catalog that Milwaukee can't hold a candle to.