3 Tools Snap-On Makes That Milwaukee Doesn't
In the world of professional tools, two names usually reign supreme: Snap-On and Milwaukee. Coincidentally, both tool brands use red and white coloring. Brand identity aside, both tools have very specialized lineups for automotive use, plumbing (Milwaukee has several tools for clearing drain blockages), carpentry, engineering, or even aviation purposes. As such, Snap-On has tools Milwaukee doesn't, and vice versa. Similarly, a certain Snap-On tool might be the best tool for the job over Milwaukee. It all really depends on what the job is and how much you're willing to pay. For example, Snap-On has crazy expensive power tools.
Both companies have been around for over a century, with Snap-On first opening its doors in 1920 and Milwaukee following soon after in 1924. As such, both brands have very wide lineups. But, specifically, what does Snap-On have over Milwaukee? Both brands appear to do the same thing (make tools for professionals), but Snap-On does have a few things in its vast product catalog that Milwaukee can't hold a candle to.
Railroad sockets
SlashGear has reported on some of the wackier tools that Snap-On has in its repertoire. One such category is railroad-specific sockets. Given Snap-On's reputation as an All-American tool brand, naturally, it would have accessories for working on railroad components, supporting one of the oldest heavy industries in the country. Now, both Milwaukee and Snap-On have large cordless or corded impact wrenches that can be used in the railroad industry, but only Snap-On makes sockets designed specifically for working on the actual rails and rail ties of the railroad.
Snap-On's "Railroad Service Tools" category isn't all that big, but it consists of tools that are vital to working on the railroad all the livelong day. The rectangular head lag socket that it sells for $55 does not have an equivalent in Milwaukee's catalog. This socket is used to drive long, rectangular-headed lag screws into railroad ties. Snap-On notes that such screws are used by North American freight railroads like Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.
Pneumatic tools
Snap-On is known throughout the world for its automotive tools, and no category of shop tool is more iconic than an air-powered impact wrench. The sound is immediately recognizable and inextricably linked with motorsports and mechanic work (even though your average DIYer and a lot of professionals have switched to battery-powered tools). Milwaukee doesn't offer any air tools. It makes compressors that you may use for air tools, but its red-tinged catalog does not feature a single air hammer or air-powered impact wrench.
With Snap-On, you have your pick of air tools, including giant 1-inch impact guns, sanders, grinders, and ratchets. It's one of the most fleshed-out parts of Snap-On's catalog, with a few dozen different air-powered tools for sale. Snap-On's subsidiary Blue-Point also makes air tools. This is the category where Snap-On competes with other legacy tool brands like Matco and Mac Tools. Snap-On didn't invent the air-powered impact wrench (Chicago Pneumatic did in 1939), but it might be the most famous brand that sells one.
Automotive diagnostic tools
In the modern automotive world, a good electronic diagnostic tool is worth its weight in gold, which may make you wonder how cheap diagnostic tools compare to pricey ones. As cars get ever more connected and sensors get more precise, the tools to diagnose problems follow suit. Snap-On sells a number of different automotive diagnostic tools that can do something as quick and simple as resetting a tire pressure sensor and something as complex as reading the diagnostic tools from just about every automaker out there. Milwaukee does not make a diagnostic tool.
Snap-On's biggest and best diagnostic platform is centered around the Zeus system. The main tablet that displays information is a full-on Microsoft-based tablet with a solid-state storage drive and a quad-core Intel processor. It retails for $11,792, just in case you were interested. That is, of course, more than the cost of a pretty decent used car. But for a tool as vital as the knowledge a good diagnostic system provides in a professional setting, the price makes more sense. Milwaukee makes a lot of tools, but Snap-On has it beat in niche tools for specialized markets.