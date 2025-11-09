Even Snap-On Cordless Power Tools Are Crazy Expensive - Here's How Much They Cost

Historically, cordless power tools are not known to be cheap since they require batteries and chargers, unlike their corded counterparts. But even then, it presents a moment of reckoning when you pick up one of Snap-on's cordless tools and take a glance at the price tag. When comparing corded and cordless power tools, it's clear that cordless models usually attract a higher price thanks to the added convenience and technology.

Snap-on takes that gap even further in a tool industry that already has many powerful, reliable, and relatively affordable brand options. As a result, the cost of entering its cordless ecosystem can feel like an outrageous financial obstacle. Something like an air-powered half-inch drive heavy-duty impact wrench from the brand will cost you over $700, while a small, 3/8-inch drive ratchet goes for about $200. However, to stop the conversation at the cost alone is to miss out on the appeal; or, at least, a part of it.

The brand believes that the premium paid for its tools represents an investment in a carefully engineered system that integrates high-grade materials and precision manufacturing. To them, it's more than just a payment for its brand label, since it has a business model built around delivering the highest quality. Snap-on advertises features like glass-filled nylon housings, alloy steel anvil, and long-lasting 18V lithium batteries for its cordless power tools. These are high-cost inputs, especially when you compare them with the typical mass-market tools.