7 Milwaukee Power Tools Made For Clearing Drain Blockages

The MX Fuel Sewer Drum Machine is capable of clearing roots and any other foreign objects from the sewer at a depth of up to 200 feet. The mess is contained in the huge drum, which also holds 100 feet of 5/8-inch or 3/4-inch inner core cables. Plus, the cable can spin at speeds up to 200 rpm to break through the toughest of clogs.

You can even connect two drums together to extend the capacity when you are cleaning on a larger scale. The PowerTredz Lift Assist makes it easier for you to carry the machine up and down the stairs or elevated surfaces. Also, the drum takes very little time to stop spinning after releasing the pedal, thanks to the integrated drum brake system. With the drum plug located at the bottom, you can easily flush out the water to continue using the machine.

Apart from these, the automatic feed and retract mechanism eliminates the manual effort required to pull back the pipes once the job is done. Meanwhile, the Rapid Stop Release feature is integrated to avoid cable binding when retracting the cables after hitting a blockage. There's also a handy user interface where you can select between lift assist and drain cleaning modes, or between ascending and descending modes. However, the product is scored at 2.1 stars on the official product page, with consistent user complaints about the poor quality, with everything being made out of plastic, and the poor maneuverability of the machine.