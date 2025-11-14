7 Milwaukee Power Tools Made For Clearing Drain Blockages
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Clogged drains are an absolute nuisance; They make a sink unusable while also causing bad smells. The smart approach is to purchase drain cleaning tools and perform the job yourself, although it will take some time to learn how to operate the machines. Being a major name in the world of power tools, Milwaukee offers drain cleaning tools with a set of advanced features that help you cut through the clogs for a quick cleaning while also reducing the manual efforts exerted by the user. Besides, the brand gives you years of warranty on its products for stress-free use.
We have here a list of Milwaukee power tools for drain cleaning that are suitable for eliminating tough clogs and buildups from pipes of different sizes, as well as tree roots from underground pipes. However, a majority of these tools are made for professionals who clean drains and pipes for a living, and they are priced on the expensive side.
MX Fuel Sewer Drum Machine
The MX Fuel Sewer Drum Machine is capable of clearing roots and any other foreign objects from the sewer at a depth of up to 200 feet. The mess is contained in the huge drum, which also holds 100 feet of 5/8-inch or 3/4-inch inner core cables. Plus, the cable can spin at speeds up to 200 rpm to break through the toughest of clogs.
You can even connect two drums together to extend the capacity when you are cleaning on a larger scale. The PowerTredz Lift Assist makes it easier for you to carry the machine up and down the stairs or elevated surfaces. Also, the drum takes very little time to stop spinning after releasing the pedal, thanks to the integrated drum brake system. With the drum plug located at the bottom, you can easily flush out the water to continue using the machine.
Apart from these, the automatic feed and retract mechanism eliminates the manual effort required to pull back the pipes once the job is done. Meanwhile, the Rapid Stop Release feature is integrated to avoid cable binding when retracting the cables after hitting a blockage. There's also a handy user interface where you can select between lift assist and drain cleaning modes, or between ascending and descending modes. However, the product is scored at 2.1 stars on the official product page, with consistent user complaints about the poor quality, with everything being made out of plastic, and the poor maneuverability of the machine.
M18 Fuel Sewer Sectional Machine with Cable Drive Kit
Powered by a PowerState Brushless Motor, the M18 Fuel Sewer Sectional Machine uses 7/8-inch and 1-1/4-inch cables to remove a large amount of clog with each suction. Plus, there is a lever arm to switch between the two cable options. Again, the automatic feed and retract mechanism is super helpful in pulling heavy cables from the pipes. Moreover, the M18 RedLithium Forge HD 12 Ah Battery Pack provides ample power for the machine to last through multiple cleaning jobs on a single charge.
With the drain line capacity of two to eight inches, it can clear a variety of pipes. At full power of 700 rpm, it can even clear roots at a maximum distance of 200 feet. The setup is pretty easy, and the transportation becomes convenient with the telescoping handle, without the hassle of any cords. Control the spin direction with the forward/reverse switch — with the forward setting when you want to feed and reverse to retract the cable.
M18 Fuel Drain Snake with Cable Drive
The M18 Fuel Drain Snake, introduced in Milwaukee's M18 line of power tools, features a sturdy Powerstate brushless motor that can generate maximum power even 50 feet down the line to remove objects that are causing the buildup. The RedLink Plus Intelligence delivers the best output even under load and ensures consistency and control throughout the process. Don't worry about the mess splashing here and there; It will be nicely contained in the fully enclosed drum. The tool is perfect for unclogging sink and fixture lines.
Adjust the spin speed levels between zero and 500 rpm, while the feed speed ranges between zero and eight inches per second, depending on the intensity of the clog. Moreover, the Bulb Head Cable is made with Rust Guard Plating to protect it against rust, adding to its longevity. Also, the Cable Drive Locking Feed System locks the chosen feed speed for uninterrupted working and also adjusts automatically per the cable size to ensure a firm grip throughout the job. One downside to this is that, although the tool claims to clean 50 feet down the drain, it comes with a 35-foot cable.
M12 AirSnake Drain Cleaning Air Gun
Designed to work with drain lines one to four inches wide, the M12 AirSnake Drain Cleaning Air Gun is handy for removing stubborn grease and sludge buildup from the walls of your sink's pipe, restoring water flow. The Air Gun is built with a variable pressure dial, with the maximum reaching up to 50 pounds per square inch, to remove the toughest clogs down to 35 feet in depth. Besides this, you can juice out about 25 pressure cycles on a single charge with the M12 RedLithium CP2.0 Battery, while also keeping an eye on the current battery levels through the Battery Fuel Gauge. Plus, the RedLink Intelligence keeps the battery and tool safe against overload and demanding situations for a better battery life.
You can buy the entire kit, including the Drain Cleaning Air Gun, a battery, charger, and optimized attachments for sinks, toilets, and floor drains, for $401.47 on Amazon — but think twice before purchasing Milwaukee power tools from Amazon, since the two are not officially associated. Also, with this tool, you can conveniently clear recurring clogs yourself without having to spend money on professional help.
M12 TrapSnake 6-inch Toilet Auger
The M12 TrapSnake Toilet Auger Kit includes a six-inch toilet auger, an M12 RedLithium CP 1.5Ah Battery Pack, a charger, and an M12 TrapSnake Driver. Made for porcelain fixtures, it has a fixed rubber boot to prevent accidentally scratching the surface. Milwaukee recommends using this toilet auger for drain sizes ranging between two and four inches. No matter where the clog is, whether it's in the sink, floor trap, bathtub, or shower, the TrapSnake System allows for efficient cleaning of all of them. There's a cable lock grip handle you can activate for an easy extension or retraction of the cable when telescoping.
While working with this must-have plumbing tool, Milwaukee claims you will know once it has hit the clog thanks to its optimized electronics, so you can retrieve the cable with more power to break through the buildup. When not in use, place the cable into the metal cable holder so it stays intact during transportation.
M18 Fuel Switch Pack Sectional Drum Machine
One of the best features of the M18 Fuel Switch Pack Sectional Drum Machine is that it comes with a backpack strap, so transport is not a hassle. You can connect whichever cable size seems perfect for the job without the need for additional tools. Moreover, the machine can go up to a maximum spin speed of 250 rpm to remove tough clogs at a maximum depth of 100 feet down the drain. It comes with an integrated electronic foot pedal featuring an anti-slip grip. Thanks to Redlink Plus Intelligence technology, the machine slows down five times faster than competitors (as claimed by Milwaukee) once you hit the brakes.
A downside of this tool is that it features a manual feed and retract system, requiring some effort. However, you can purchase the automatic Cable Drive Assembly kit separately and connect it to this drum machine.
M12 Fuel High Speed Chain Snake
This High Speed Chain Snake from Milwaukee's M12 collection is perfect for cleaning 1-1/4- to 2-inch pipes, making it ideal for P-traps, sinks, showers, roof stacks, floor drains, and more. In this kit, you get a lot of accessories, such as chain knockers in different sizes, a chain snake cable, a hex key, lubricants, and basically everything you need to operate the machine, including the battery and a charger. The chain knockers are made with stainless steel to keep away corrosion while also effectively cleaning soft clogs. Plus, there is an onboard accessory storage, so there is no need to carry extra cases or bags.
Furthermore, it can clear up to 70 feet of clog in one charge and 35 feet out with full power at the highest speed. Have absolute control over the speed with the infinite variable speed dial to set anywhere between 450 and 1,850 rpm according to the job's requirements. Moreover, it features rubber grips to keep the surface safe against scratches or damage, and the pipes are coated with a gray sheath and nylon for better grip and easy identification of pipes.