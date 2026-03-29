7 Facts You Didn't Know About Harbor Freight

A few short years into the business was all it took for Harbor Freight to open their first retail location. Despite being located in California, the first store was actually in Lexington, Kentucky. This is likely because Lexington is a historically good test market. Around this time, Harbor Freight was still doing its mail order gig but was also selling products directly from retail stores, and that allowed the brand to start opening more and more brick-and-mortar locations as time went on. That original store still exists to this day.

Growth was slow at first but really kicked up later on. The business has since transitioned to a retail giant, opening its 500th location in 2013, a little over 30 years after the first store opened. It would take the company just six years to repeat the feat, opening its 1,000th store in 2019, which in a nice full-circle moment was also located in Kentucky. Harbor Freight continued to accelerate their brick-and-mortar locations with another 500 stores (totaling 1,500) by 2024. As of this writing, Harbor Freight says it has 1,600 locations where over 75 million people have shopped.

The brand kept up with its mail order catalogs for decades before putting an end to them around 2020. These days, the company is borne by its retail locations and its website, where all of its new products and deals are posted. Little is publicly posted about those early physical retail spaces, but most of them are still in operation.