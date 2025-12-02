5 Exciting Harbor Freight Products Coming Out In 2026
Harbor Freight Tools has come a long way since its founding back in the late 1970s. While ownership of the operation has remained in the Smidt family, the company's business model has certainly changed over the decades, with Harbor Freight growing from a small-time mail-order racket to a nationwide retail chain. These days, Harbor Freight even owns many of the brands you'll find donning the shelves of its various retail outposts.
Of course, claiming ownership over such notable brands as Icon, Bauer, and Pittsburgh has required the Harbor Freight braintrust to ensure they evolve in the same manner as the company itself. They've done so by continuing to release new, or sometimes dramatically improved, tools and devices from all of the Harbor Freight in-house brands, many of which are unveiled at the annual SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) trade show.
If you're unfamiliar with SEMA, the event happens every Fall. Yes, that means the latest iteration of the trade show has just wrapped up. And yes, Harbor Freight did indeed raise the curtain on several exciting products that are reportedly set to exclusively hit its retail outlets sometime during the 2026 calendar year.
12V Hercules Brushless Cordless Ratchets and Impact Driver
Among Harbor Freight's various in-house lines, Hercules is one of the better-known, with the brand developing a reputation for crafting tools as tough as they are affordable. Like many other power tool brands, Hercules has spent the past few years bolstering its collection of Lithium-Ion powered devices powered by brushless motors. In the Summer of 2026, that lineup is getting a little bigger via the addition of a 12V Impact Driver and a pair of 12V Ratchets in both standard and extended length.
As for the Impact Driver, the 4.8-inch device is ideal for use in tight spaces like an engine bay. It also packs a notably torquey punch, producing as much as 1,500 lbs-in for users in need. The driver is also fitted with three different speed settings that can be adjusted during use, as well as an easy-to-use auto mode for more general projects. The 12V ratchets are pretty powerful, too, by the way, with the devices maxing out at 450 RPM and producing 50 lbs-ft of torque.
Those devices are plenty versatile, thanks to interchangeable anvils that can hold a variety of different ratchets and heads. Their own heads are also sealed, providing their internal gears with a certain level of protection from dust, oil, and other damaging debris. Prices for these items have yet to be announced by Harbor Freight.
Heavy Duty Badland 15,000 LB. Winch
You may or may not realize it, but along with hand tools, power tools and garage gear, Harbor Freight also offers products fit for use by the off-roading set. That includes a line of powerful winches bearing the brand name of Badland. Like many Harbor Freight brands, Badland has earned a reputation for making quality gear at budget-friendly prices. And according to many in the know, Badland winches are well worth the investment.
Per Harbor Freight's SEMA presentation, the Badland brand is about to get a new winch designed to withstand the most extreme conditions users can subject it to. That winch is called the ZXR 15,000, and per that number designation, you'd be correct in assuming that it should be able to pull a car, truck, or SUV up to 15,000 pounds in weight. It does so via a heavy-duty 90 ft. x 7/16 in. wire rope that is corrosion-resistant and made from aircraft-grade steel. The Badland ZXR 15,000 can also be upgraded with a remote control feature that's IP-67 rated for resistance to water and dust, making it suitable for use in virtually any weather or any terrain.
The Badland ZXR 15,000 will be available for purchase through Harbor Freight's brick-and-mortar stores and online outlet sometime in the Summer of 2026. As of this writing, the company has not released the sticker price for the new Badland winch.
Purple U.S. General Storage
With all of the notable power tool manufacturers dramatically building out their respective lineup of offerings in the past decade or so, storage options have become more and more important for consumers in need. Not surprisingly, Harbor Freight has also gotten into the tool storage racket with offerings from in-house brands like Yukon and Icon. But if you're looking to bring a little more pizzazz to your storage game, you'll want to check out Harbor Freight's U.S. General brand, as it offers durable, high-quality cabinets in a variety of stylish colors.
Those offerings include mechanics cabinets, roll cabinets, end cabinets, work center hutches, top chests, and virtually everything in between. Those cabinets are generally combinable so that consumers can customize a storage set to suit their own individual needs. That means pro builders and mechanics can go as big as they need in their own garage settings, and DIYers can keep things to a size more in line with theirs.
Apart from customizability, U.S. General's modular storage cabinets are well-regarded for their durability, and are powder-coated to ensure resistance to dirt and various rust-inducing elements. As Harbor Freight teased at SEMA, for the first time ever, those storage chests and cabinets will indeed be available in purple. The new color will reportedly be available in all models in early 2026, though it's already available in certain other U.S. General offerings.
20V Hercules Brushless Grinder with Flathead Design
We're gonna go ahead and circle back to Hercules power tools for a moment here because, well, the aforementioned 12V impact driver and powered ratchets were not the only devices bearing the brand that Harbor Freight debuted at SEMA 2025. The other noteworthy tool is a Grinder powered by a rechargeable 20V Lithium-Ion battery pack.
Like the 12V offerings, the cordless 20V Grinder is also powered by a brushless motor, meaning it'll provide plenty of punch to its users. In fact, according to Harbor Freight, the device offers variable speed settings that can produce RPMs anywhere between 3,000 and 11,000 RPM. Just as importantly, the grinder boasts a flathead design, making it ideal for grinding, cutting, and shaping in tighter spaces, as does the low-profile head, which offers improved sight-lines over past models and other angle-head builds.
The 20V Grinder is also fitted with an all-metal gearbox, ball-bearing motor, and a locking paddle switch feature. In terms of safety measures, the Hercules device also has a built-in electric braking system that is designed to stop the grinding wheel from spinning within 2 seconds of being triggered. As you've likely guessed, Harbor Freight did not provide any details concerning the grinder's sticker price. But you can expect the pricing info to be announced when the device finally hits Harbor Freight's retail outlets, which it's expected to do in the Summer of 2026.
Professional Icon G2 Ratchets
Last, but far from least, Harbor Freight also used SEMA 2025 to debut new tools from its beloved Icon brand. The latest Icon offerings further expand on the brand's already popular professional graded G2 ratchets. Like their predecessors, the new G2 tools come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including flex head, fixed head, stubby, and comfort grip.
Apart from variety, the Icon G2 ratchets feature a split-pawl design, which — combined with precision machined teeth — is meant to further engage the gear and provide a tighter swing arc, thus increasing torque, strength, and precision. The nickel-chrome-moly made G2 ratchets are also designed to provide a more secure engagement during use, reducing back drag and auto-reversing. Best of all, the ratchets are designed and engineered in the U.S. and come backed by a lifetime guarantee from Icon.
If you're already a fan of Icon's G2 gear, you might be interested to know that Harbor Freight also premiered a sleek new rolling tool box designed specifically for its G2 gear at SEMA 2025. Unfortunately, you won't be able to buy one of those tool boxes until sometime in 2027. As for the new G2 tools, those are slated to begin selling online and in your local Harbor Freight stores sometime in the Spring of 2025. And no, we don't yet know what Harbor Freight will be charging for them.