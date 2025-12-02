5 Exciting Harbor Freight Products Coming Out In 2026

Harbor Freight Tools has come a long way since its founding back in the late 1970s. While ownership of the operation has remained in the Smidt family, the company's business model has certainly changed over the decades, with Harbor Freight growing from a small-time mail-order racket to a nationwide retail chain. These days, Harbor Freight even owns many of the brands you'll find donning the shelves of its various retail outposts.

Of course, claiming ownership over such notable brands as Icon, Bauer, and Pittsburgh has required the Harbor Freight braintrust to ensure they evolve in the same manner as the company itself. They've done so by continuing to release new, or sometimes dramatically improved, tools and devices from all of the Harbor Freight in-house brands, many of which are unveiled at the annual SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) trade show.

If you're unfamiliar with SEMA, the event happens every Fall. Yes, that means the latest iteration of the trade show has just wrapped up. And yes, Harbor Freight did indeed raise the curtain on several exciting products that are reportedly set to exclusively hit its retail outlets sometime during the 2026 calendar year.