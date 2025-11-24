Here's When You Can Buy Harbor Freight Icon G2 Toolbox

Harbor Freight has a wide selection of tools and equipment including these underrated customer favorites at relatively low prices. Whether you shop in one of the 1,600-plus stores in the U.S. or online, a quick visit for an item or two can trigger a chain reaction of additional purchases. And with Harbor Freight's sizable selection of toolboxes and storage items, you might even come home with something to organize all the new stuff you just bought. At the Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas in early November, Harbor Freight unveiled a new professional tool storage solution that's bound to entice some buyers.

Harbor Freight's Icon brand has some products you want and others you don't, and we hope the G2 professional roll cab toolbox ends up being the former. But don't go adding it to your holiday wish list yet; at least not for a couple of years. It won't be available until 2027, when you'll be able to get it at Harbor Freight stores or online. Perhaps to add to the anticipation or give potential buyers ample chance to do their homework, the company has released plenty of details about its upcoming tool cabinet.