Here's When You Can Buy Harbor Freight Icon G2 Toolbox
Harbor Freight has a wide selection of tools and equipment including these underrated customer favorites at relatively low prices. Whether you shop in one of the 1,600-plus stores in the U.S. or online, a quick visit for an item or two can trigger a chain reaction of additional purchases. And with Harbor Freight's sizable selection of toolboxes and storage items, you might even come home with something to organize all the new stuff you just bought. At the Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas in early November, Harbor Freight unveiled a new professional tool storage solution that's bound to entice some buyers.
Harbor Freight's Icon brand has some products you want and others you don't, and we hope the G2 professional roll cab toolbox ends up being the former. But don't go adding it to your holiday wish list yet; at least not for a couple of years. It won't be available until 2027, when you'll be able to get it at Harbor Freight stores or online. Perhaps to add to the anticipation or give potential buyers ample chance to do their homework, the company has released plenty of details about its upcoming tool cabinet.
Icon G2 toolbox specifications
Harbor Freight's Icon G2 isn't going to be the kind of toolbox you throw in a hall closet or the trunk of your car. It's six feet long and 30 inches wide; almost big enough to support a twin-sized mattress. Harbor Freight didn't provide its height, but from the photos it appears to stand at least three feet tall. The double-walled steel construction is powder-coated to protect it from shop hazards like chemical spills and impacts and there's an integrated power drawer to keep your battery-dependent tools charged.
The drawers are on ball-bearing slides that support up to 265 pounds per pair and have self-closing mechanisms for complete closures every time. There's also an interchangeable lock with a security-milled key, and some drawers have modular dividers than can be adjusted to your liking. Harbor Freight didn't reveal pricing for the upcoming Icon G2 toolbox; its capabilities and branding indicate it will be marketed to professional customers along with the chain's DIY loyalists. Icon didn't make Slashgear's major tool chest brand rankings in May 2025, but if the G2 professional roll cabinet delivers on all its promises that could change in 2027.