This Highly-Rated Harbor Freight Tool Is Over $500 Cheaper Than Its Competition

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There are a few Doyle tools worth buying at Harbor Freight, and at least a couple to avoid, and the Doyle 6-inch swivel vise with anvil and pipe jaws is worthy of consideration if you need a heavy-duty vise.

Harbor Freight has it priced at $199.99, regardless if you purchase in-store or online. The online checkout process lists two delivery options for my location in northeast Oklahoma: Flat rate shipping takes five to seven days and adds $23.94 to the price, while express shipping delivers the 68-pound Doyle vise to my door in two to four days for $99.55.

Harbor Freight, known for listing competitors' prices for comparison, suggests the Wilton 1765 vise lists for $1,187.45, $987 more than the Doyle. While we can find the Wilton Tradesman 1765 vise priced as low as $790.49 from multiple sources using Wilton Tools' Buy Now button, including Amazon with free shipping, that's still over $500 more than Harbor Freight's Doyle vise, even with flat rate shipping. One exception is if we use Harbor Freight's express shipping; then the Doyle vise is only $490 cheaper.

We don't recommend buying home improvement tools based solely on the cheapest price. However, with 383 customer reviews to its credit as of this writing, the Doyle vise holds a 4.9-star rating, with 99% of customers recommending it to others.