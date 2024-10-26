6 Top-Rated Doyle Hand Tools You Can Get At Harbor Freight
Harbor Freight carries an assortment of tool brands, some of which you might know it owns. Names such as Pittsburgh, Hercules, Bauer, and Predator have become especially notable for carrying heavy-duty items ranging from power drills to floor jacks to hydraulic equipment and more, all at far more affordable prices than competitors. But for those working on a smaller scale, Doyle is a brand at Harbor Freight worth checking out.
While Doyle contains tools that help with everything from electric and plumbing to gardening and automotive care, don't expect to come across the more extreme options offered by other Harbor Freight brands. At its most extreme, you'll find some quality kits with the Doyle name. But most of its selection consists of relatively simple products that are easy to operate by hand. Like many other Harbor Freight items, Doyle's selection is affordable and contain mostly good reviews from buyers, with the current lowest rated Doyle item holding a 4.3 out of five-star rating.
Nevertheless, if you have ever considered trying Doyle out, you'll want to know which items are the best of the best. We have you covered with this handy guide covering the five highest-rated hand tools from Doyle that will hopefully make a nice addition to your personal DIY garage or professional toolkit.
Doyle 12-inch Professional Rafter Square
A rafter square may not be a necessity for every Harbor Freight shopper, but for any novice DIYer or professional working with wood, this is a must-have tool. When you're making cuts on wood, roof rafters, and similar materials, it's especially important to be as precise as possible to ensure you get the job done right on the first go. Thankfully, the 12-inch Professional Rafter Square from Doyle fulfills just such a function and has plenty of customers who'd vouch for its effectiveness.
From 385 reviewers, the 12-inch rafter square has earned a near-perfect 4.9 out of five-star rating average. Buyers love its sturdiness, visibility, and lightweight build, with many commenting that it performs especially well for such a low price point. Many of these positives can be attributed to its aluminum construction, which allows the rafter square to be both durable to tough professional use and rusting while remaining easy to handle and move about. The laser-etched white numbers and marks perfectly contrast with the black rafter square to make it easier to read and make your measurements. Many of Doyle's products come in at a low price and this is no exception, currently going for only $16.99.
Doyle 8-inch Flat Nose Assembly Pliers
A pair of pliers is a must for any toolbox. Whether you're just starting to build up your supply or have been an avid tool user since you could grasp a hammer, pliers come in handy for a variety of tasks, big and small. So it should come as no surprise that one of Doyle's most popular products is its 8-inch Flat Nose Assembly Pliers.
While these are far from the most flashy pliers you'll find out there, that's not to discount their all-around effectiveness as tools. Customers have been especially apt to sing the praises of these pliers, giving them a 4.9-star rating on average on Harbor Freight's site. Reviewers like the compact size and surprising strength, even favorably comparing them to more expensive offerings from the likes of Craftsman and Snap-On. While some have commented wishing that the pliers were a larger size, others have found them great for getting into tight places and performing more delicate tasks.
The pliers are built to hold on tightly with a rust-protected flat nose design that prevents slipping and cross-hatch teeth for added grip. The pliers are also easy to hold on to for lengthy periods thanks to its plastic dipped handles. Among the best qualities of these pliers is their price, costing only $12.99.
Doyle 6-inch Swivel Vise with Anvil and Pipe Jaws
Among the most heavy-duty tools you'll find from Doyle is the 6-inch Swivel Vise with Anvil and Pipe Jaws. These tools contain a set of strong jaws that are ideal for holding objects in place to work on. Their hefty mass and ability to be bolted down makes them a perfect tool for any workshop, whether you're in a professional field such as auto engineering or wood working or are simply seeking to step up your DIY space.
The Doyle 6-inch Swivel Vise ranks as not only one of Doyle's top-rated products, but is currently also the highest-rated vise from Harbor Freight, with an average rating of 4.9 out of five-stars from nearly 300 reviewers. Users have responded positively to its overall strength, sturdiness, and durability, with many people being amazed by its quality despite its lower price. Much of this praise can be attributed to the vise's powerful set of jaws. They possess the ability to open up to 6.5 inches and can exert upwards of 9,900 pounds of clamp force. The jaws also come equipped with a set of sharp teeth that enhance the tool's overall grip. It can also be easily worked with in a variety of work settings.
While its 68 pound build makes it sturdy enough to stand on its own, users have the choice of locking it to their table or work bench through the use of the four mounting holes found along its base. The vise itself is also able to be rotated an entire 360 degrees, allowing for a more flexible manner of working. The product currently costs $229.99.
Doyle 9-1/2-inch Wire Crimping Tool
A regular part of working with electricity is having to join two metals together, otherwise known as crimping. To do this, you'll need a crimping tool that can effectively perform this task on a wide variety of wires, terminals, connectors, and similar materials. Doyle's 9-1/2-inch Wire Crimping Tool has been deemed one of Harbor Freight's overall best DIY electrical tools. It's near perfect 4.9 star average rating from over 650 buyers has placed it well above the rest as the retailer's highest-rated wire stripper or crimper.
Among examining this seemingly simple tool closer, it's not hard to see what makes it so effective. What this crimper lacks in the power department more common in larger hydraulic options, it more than makes up for in ease of use and durability. Its compact build makes this easy to transport and easier to work with in tight places, while its vinyl grips are easy on the hands and allow for better control.
Still, it gets the job done quite well thanks to its high leverage design and sharp, well-aligned cutters. Novice and professional reviewers alike have been satisfied with the performance of these crimpers, with it being used on everything from house maintenance to car repairs. As with most of Doyle's selection, they come in much cheaper than most competitors, costing $15.99.
Doyle Cushion Grip Screwdriver Set, 7 Piece
You don't need to be a tool connoisseur to get to understand how important it is to own a good screwdriver. Whether you're assembling furniture, repairing a wonky household appliance, or trying to access the inside of a phone, computer, or similar device, a screwdriver will come in handy when you least expect it. Essentially, it should be considered a must-have item for any household. But given the wide array of screw shapes and sizes that you'll find, having a set of screwdrivers of varying sizes is your best bet to being prepared for whatever you may come across.
It should come as no surprise that Doyle would have a screwdriver set of its own. In this case, it's a seven-piece set of cushion grip screwdrivers that includes three Cabinet, two Philips, and two Keystone tip screwdrivers, offered in their most common sizes. These tools were made to last thanks to their durable S2 steel shafts and chemical-resistant handles made from acetate. Each variant is easily identified through its type being labeled on the tip, making it easier to organize if you screwdriver case or stand.
This is yet another Doyle hand tool with stellar reviews comparing it to more high-end products from brands such as Klein. With a 4.9 rating average from 83 reviewers, buyers have enjoyed the screwdrivers' comfortable grip and ease of use. The entire set currently goes for $19.99.
Doyle 12-inch High-Performance Adjustable Wrench
While you may think a hefty steel wrench is only worth having if you work a plumber, you may be surprised to learn where these hand tools can prove useful around the house. Whether for pipes, household appliances, or even cars and bikes, you'll find countless places that require a wrench to loosen or tighten nuts and bolts. While you can get a set of wrenches of different sizes to do the job, there's also a one-size-fits-all option that may prove to be a more economical choice.
Many buyers have found the size and strength they were seeking and then some from the 12-inch Doyle High Performance Adjustable Wrench. As of this writing, it sports a 4.8-star rating average from 146 reviewers. Many buyers found this wrench to be superior to those of Pittsburgh, Crescent, and even Craftsman, particularly praising its range of adjustability and overall craftsmanship. The adjustable part of its name is owed to a small adjustment screw located by its head that lets you open and close the jaws to the width that will best work for your task. Its jaws open up to one 11/16 inches, making it ideal to use around most average homes. The wrench is made using chrome vanadium steel and given a chrome finish to make it stand up to harsh work environments while protecting it from rusting.
Keep in mind that, as with most adjustable wrenches, you may experience issues with gripping as well as debris that can enter the adjustment screw mechanism. Nevertheless, it will likely be a largely effective and versatile tool for many. It currently costs $13.99.