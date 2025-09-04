Where Are Chicago Electric Tools Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?
Any experienced welder will tell you that finding the right tools can be a costly and frustrating endeavor. Whether springing for a new welding cart or upgrading your angle grinder, finding the tools to kickstart your welding career takes time, effort, heaps of trial-and-error knowledge, and, unfortunately, money. While traditional name brands like Miller, Lincoln, and Esab bring over a century of experience delivering top-quality products to welders worldwide, they unfortunately come with steep prices to match. As someone who watched their twin brother navigate the early stages of his welding career, I can attest to the large financial hurdles the craft puts on its newest entrants. And while piecing together a welding toolkit isn't cheap, most should also be wary of skimping on quality: nothing leads to mounting costs faster than constantly replacing cheaply made tools.
One option that can help you split the difference between quality and price is Chicago Electric, which brings customers high-quality tools at affordable prices. Marketing to professionals and amateurs alike, Chicago Electric offers everything from power tools to shop equipment. Owned by and sold exclusively through Harbor Freight, the company offers a wide range of welding-related projects on the hardware giant's website, ranging from miter saws and dent repair kits to helmets, gloves, and fiberglass welding blankets. Although the Southern California company does not publicly disclose the factory locations manufacturing its tool brands, buyers report that "Made in China" labels on Chicago Electric products provide a not-so-subtle indicator of the tools' origins.
A Harbor Freight brand
Harbor Freight's various tool brands are known for delivering high quality at great value. The company credits its appealing prices to its sourcing techniques, stating that it "buys tools direct from the manufacturer, so that means you save because they cut out the middle man." Unfortunately for their curious buyers, the company is silent on where those factories are located. As recently as 2022, the company answered whether its tools were manufactured in China in a now-deleted FAQ post, stating that "all of our tools are designed and built in partnership with the same factories that many of our top leading competitors use." To reassure customers of its strong sourcing practices, Harbor Freight immediately reminded readers of its warranty policy. As it stands, this explanation has been deleted. No follow-up has been provided by Harbor Freight.
This is not to say that consumers lack total insight into Harbor Freight's sourcing practices. For one thing, resellers like Arbor Home note that despite its namesake city, Chicago Electric's welding tools are "primarily" manufactured in China. Listings on eBay, meanwhile, confirm these statements, showcasing Chicago Electric tools and packaging with "Made in China" labels clearly visible. Furthermore, Harbor Freight's English-language international sourcing guide features Mandarin. The global sourcing code of conduct, inspection guidelines, and trade compliance and customs documents on its website are in traditional and simplified Chinese, Vietnamese, and Thai, giving further credence to its sourcing practices. However, whether or not any of its welding tools are manufactured in Thailand or Vietnam has not been confirmed.
A variety of tools
Harbor Freight sells 84 Chicago Electric-branded products on its website, ranging from welders and power tools to gear and accessories. One of the most popular is the ten-inch sliding compound miter saw. Equipped with a 15 amp motor, dual linear slide rails, a rotating lockable table, and a 45-degree tilting blade, the popular saw can make miter cuts up to 12 inches wide, garnering a 4.3-star rating across nearly 5,000 reviews on Harbor Freight's website. Another major seller for Harbor Freight is the Chicago Electric Flux 125 welder, retailing for $119.99. Designed to mimic the benefits of wire welding, the flux core arc welder eliminates the use of gas with its self-shielding flux-cored wire. Compact and lightweight, Harbor Freight calls it a "perfect welder for outdoor use and on dirty metals," making it "ideal for jobs around the yard, shop, or house." Boasting a 4.6-star rating, the 125 amp machine can weld steel "from 18 gauge up to 3/16 in." A slightly more expensive Chicago Electric welder is its 80-amp inverter arc. Featuring hot start and thermal overload protection, it is one of the best welders you can find at the discount retailer.
Chicago Electric also offers a range of protective gear and accessories. Customers love the company's auto-darkening helmets, which come in stylish red, blue, and black designs and retail for under $50. The company's welding carts and tables also sport rave reviews, while its soldering iron, dent repair kit, electric chainsaw sharpener, and concrete vibrator are some of the brand's top sellers.