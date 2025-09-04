Where Are Chicago Electric Tools Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

Any experienced welder will tell you that finding the right tools can be a costly and frustrating endeavor. Whether springing for a new welding cart or upgrading your angle grinder, finding the tools to kickstart your welding career takes time, effort, heaps of trial-and-error knowledge, and, unfortunately, money. While traditional name brands like Miller, Lincoln, and Esab bring over a century of experience delivering top-quality products to welders worldwide, they unfortunately come with steep prices to match. As someone who watched their twin brother navigate the early stages of his welding career, I can attest to the large financial hurdles the craft puts on its newest entrants. And while piecing together a welding toolkit isn't cheap, most should also be wary of skimping on quality: nothing leads to mounting costs faster than constantly replacing cheaply made tools.

One option that can help you split the difference between quality and price is Chicago Electric, which brings customers high-quality tools at affordable prices. Marketing to professionals and amateurs alike, Chicago Electric offers everything from power tools to shop equipment. Owned by and sold exclusively through Harbor Freight, the company offers a wide range of welding-related projects on the hardware giant's website, ranging from miter saws and dent repair kits to helmets, gloves, and fiberglass welding blankets. Although the Southern California company does not publicly disclose the factory locations manufacturing its tool brands, buyers report that "Made in China" labels on Chicago Electric products provide a not-so-subtle indicator of the tools' origins.