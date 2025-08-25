This Harbor Freight Tool Can Sharpen Your Chainsaw

The sharpener features a chain vise that's designed to accommodate all common chains, alongside built-in rotation rollers to cycle through chain links quickly. The cutting wheel delivers a speed of 4,200 rpm for efficient sharpening, while a clamp holds the chain in place during the sharpening process. The tool is only supplied with a six-foot power cord, so you'll need to have an outlet nearby or have an extension cord handy.

While not every buyer is completely satisfied with their purchase, the sharpener does generally get strong reviews from buyers. At the time of writing, it has an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from over 5,000 reviewers on the retailer's website. Many of those reviews highlight the tool's ease of use and value for money, with 95% of buyers happy to recommend the item. However, a small minority of reviewers have left one-star reviews, reporting that the tool broke after only a few uses and that its build quality is not as solid as the competition.

Having a tool like an electric sharpener can potentially save time compared to sharpening blades manually, and it can ensure that a chain stays at its peak cutting power throughout its lifespan. However, if the blade's teeth are broken or you notice consistent poor performance, then it might be time to replace the chainsaw blade.