6 Of The Best Welders You Can Find At Harbor Freight

Harbor Freight is one of the go-to hardware retailers whether you're a professional or a DIY hobbyist. The chain is known for providing quality merchandise as well as a wide range of hand tools, power tools, and more heavy-duty equipment, so you could find yourself at a local store or on Harbor Freight's website simultaneously shopping for one of the best cordless drills you can find at Harbor Freight or a full-sized generator.

In addition to gear for automotive, plumbing, woodworking, and yard work — among others — Harbor Freight is also useful if you're into metalworking. That includes essential tools to start a welding career, one of which is — obviously — a welder. There are different types of welders, including flux and stick welders and those that use metal inert gas (MIG), as well as some hybrid options. Generally, more powerful and higher-caliber welders can cost several hundreds of dollars or more, though there are still some quality machines you can find for much less than that. In addition to cost, what types of materials you plan on welding may be a factor when deciding on a welder, along with safety features and other considerations.

Here are six of the best welders you can find at Harbor Freight, based on reviews from the retailer's customers, as well as some hands-on expert testing. You can find more detailed information on how these welders were evaluated at the end of this list.