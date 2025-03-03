Who Makes Harbor Freight's Welding Carts & Are They Any Good? Here's What Owners Say
Welding is a rewarding trade to learn, either for a profession or as a DIY craft hobby. Throughout your day, you'll be working with a wide array of tools and supplies, ranging from chipping hammers and gloves to welding machines and angle grinders. To keep everything together and organized or to aid in transporting your tools when it's time to move around the workplace, you'll need a good welding cart. As one of the top tool and equipment retailers out there, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Harbor Freight has its fair share of carts among its selection of welding tools and accessories.
As of this writing, Harbor Freight carries three welding cart varieties made by two different brands, Vulcan and Chicago Electric. It's difficult to determine a manufacturer for any specific Harbor Freight product, as the company is known for using a multitude of sources to construct its tools. An import log from ImportYeti reveals that Harbor Freight's welding carts are at least partially made at China's Yangzhou Triple Harvest Power Tools.
This isn't all that surprising, considering that Harbor Freight customers often report finding "Made In China" labels on their tools. However, even this information should be taken with a grain of salt, as it's not uncommon for Harbor Freight to change out its manufacturers regularly.
Harbor Freight's welding carts have made a great impression with buyers
No matter where your Harbor Freight cart is produced, your primary concern should be how good it is as a tool. You'll be happy to know that all of Harbor Freight's welding carts sport high ratings from buyers, with the lowest-rated having a 4.6-star average. While your experience may not be a one-for-one match with other customers, these high ratings can help you make a more well-rounded decision as to these welding carts' pros and cons.
Chicago Electric, best-known for its must-have power tools, carries the most welding carts from Harbor Freight with two of them. The $74.99 Chicago Electric Welding Cylinder Cart currently has a five-star rating average based on only three reviews, so it's a tough one to judge at this point. But this is still a great product if its reviews offer any indicator, with buyers liking the cart's manageable size, strength, and ease of use. Next is the 100-pound Capacity Welding Cart. Going for $49.99, it holds a 4.6 out of five-star rating average from over 5,900 customers. While many don't recommend this for a heavy-duty workplace, it is nevertheless a great cart that's spacious and easy to assemble.
Finally, there's the 350-pound Capacity Welding Cart from Vulcan. Over 1,400 customers have given this a 4.7-star rating on average. Being the largest of Harbor Freight's selection, many have sung the praises of this cart's strength and durability. It can currently be purchased for $109.99.