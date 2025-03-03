Who Makes Harbor Freight's Welding Carts & Are They Any Good? Here's What Owners Say

Welding is a rewarding trade to learn, either for a profession or as a DIY craft hobby. Throughout your day, you'll be working with a wide array of tools and supplies, ranging from chipping hammers and gloves to welding machines and angle grinders. To keep everything together and organized or to aid in transporting your tools when it's time to move around the workplace, you'll need a good welding cart. As one of the top tool and equipment retailers out there, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Harbor Freight has its fair share of carts among its selection of welding tools and accessories.

Advertisement

As of this writing, Harbor Freight carries three welding cart varieties made by two different brands, Vulcan and Chicago Electric. It's difficult to determine a manufacturer for any specific Harbor Freight product, as the company is known for using a multitude of sources to construct its tools. An import log from ImportYeti reveals that Harbor Freight's welding carts are at least partially made at China's Yangzhou Triple Harvest Power Tools.

This isn't all that surprising, considering that Harbor Freight customers often report finding "Made In China" labels on their tools. However, even this information should be taken with a grain of salt, as it's not uncommon for Harbor Freight to change out its manufacturers regularly.

Advertisement