5 Must-Have Chicago Electric Power Tools For DIY Enthusiasts
The implication of DIY is, of course, that you do all of your household handiwork on your own. Unless you have super strength, though, you can't do all the cutting, sanding, and drilling that goes into such activities with your bare hands. This is why a suite of power tools is required for DIY work, but depending on your budget and level of expertise, a lot of name-brand power tools can be prohibitively expensive and complicated.
Luckily, for all name-brand products, there exist store-brand products that handle more or less the same thing. For instance, if you're a regular shopper at Harbor Freight, you may have crossed paths with one of the chain's brand, Chicago Electric. Harbor Freight offers a myriad of reasonably-priced, entry-level products under the Chicago Electric banner, including safety gear, replacement parts, and of course, power tools. If you're looking to get your start in DIY but don't want to burn a wad of cash on professional-grade tools yet, Chicago Electric is a great jumping-off point.
These Chicago Electric power tools are each backed up by recommendations from Harbor Freight customers. More information on our selection methodology is available at the bottom of the article.
12 Amp, 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw
The backbone of the classic DIY arsenal is a sturdy circular saw. Where once you had to use a rusty hand saw and an inordinate amount of elbow grease, the circular saw provides more than enough power and precision to make your life much easier. If you're looking for a circular saw with an extra touch of style, try Chicago Electric's.
The Chicago Electric Circular Saw features a hefty 7-1/4 in. blade, great for cutting into all kinds of solid lumber. Don't worry about any dust or splinters flying up and hitting you in the face, because the saw is equipped with a die-cast aluminum blade guard that's strong enough to defend you from danger while also light enough to easily lift and move. The cool part is the built-in laser guideline, which projects down onto your target to help you create perfectly straight-cut lines every time.
The Chicago Electric Circular Saw is available at Harbor Freight for $39.99, where it has a user rating of 4.5 out of 5. Despite its relatively low price tag, users swear by this tool, with several stating that they've used theirs for multiple years on end with no issues. The laser sight is a particularly popular feature, one that even some professional-grade saws lack.
1.3 Amp Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit
The exact nature of DIY can vary wildly. Sometimes you're building an entire shelf out of loose lumber, and other times you're just making a little arty knick-knack to place on said shelf. In the latter case, a full-sized saw would be a bit excessive for cutting purposes. When you're DIY-ing on a small scale, you need a smaller tool that's good for precise cutting action.
Chicago Electric's Variable Speed Rotary Tool can handle not only your small-scale cutting needs, but also shaping, grinding, deburring, and more. This convenient tool fits comfortably in your hand, with speed controls ranging from 8,000 to 35,000 RPM. You can attach any of the kit's 30 different heads for all kinds of functions. Use a cut-off wheel to slice through wood or narrow metal parts, use a grinding stone or diamond burr to wear and smooth your latest welding project, or use a buffing wheel to put a little shine on a new creation.
The Chicago Electric Rotary Tool Kit is available at Harbor Freight for $24.99, where it has a user rating of 4.2 out of 5. Users enjoy the comfortable size-to-weight ratio, as well as the surprising durability of the device and its attachments. One user was able to use it for 10 years before needing a replacement.
10 Amp 7 in. Digital Variable Speed Polisher/Sander
The thing about raw wood is that, though it may be pleasantly natural, it's not exactly soft to the touch. If you're making a table, a bench, a shelf, or anything else that people are going to be making regular contact with, you can't just leave the wood as it is, or somebody's going to get a splinter. This is why a tool for sanding down the rough edges is vital, and if you can put some shine on it while you're at it, all the better.
Chicago Electric's Digital Polisher and Sander can be your weapon of choice for making wooden surfaces smoother than jazz. With the device's 10 amp motor, you can spin your polishing or sanding head of choice anywhere from 1,000 to 3,500 RPM, with the speed conveniently outlined on its LCD. Convenience is the order of the day here, with the textured side grip reducing vibrational fatigue and the built-in spindle lock making pad changes a breeze.
The Chicago Electric Variable Speed Polisher/Sander is available at Harbor Freight for $39.97, where it has a user rating of 4.3 out of 5. The digital speed display helps to keep polishing speeds consistent while users use the device to polish and sand all kinds of projects. One user noted that it's a great backup option for when compressor-powered tools aren't available.
9 Amp 1/2 in. Variable Speed D-Handle Drill
If a circular saw is one half of the standard DIY equation, the other half is the power drill. To ensure the many components of your project-to-be stay attached to one another, you need to drill holes to insert fasteners, hooks, and occasionally, nifty decorations. If you're looking for a drill that's equally powerful and maneuverable, Chicago Electric has you covered.
The Chicago Electric D-Handle Drill combines a 9 amp motor with a large and sturdy D-handle, offering consistent rotational muscle and a comfortable and sturdy spot to hold on. The gears within the rotation mechanism are precision-cut and heat-treated to better stand up to intense heat and rotation, ensuring the device will have a long life. It also has a variable speed switch and a reverse mode to help you get your ideal spin.
The Chicago Electric D-Handle Drill is available at Harbor Freight for $34.97, where it has a user rating of 4.4 out of 5. This drill has seen quite a diverse application of uses; one user used it to drill holes into a stump to prevent it from sprouting, while another used it to mix concrete and stucco. No matter the task, the drill handled it just fine.
7 Amp, 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with Rocker Switch
DIY isn't just about making new stuff from scratch, it's also about breaking old stuff down to make room and recycle parts. A big part of the break-down process is removing old, rusted fasteners to more easily disassemble large parts. When an old bolt has been rusted into place on an old shed door or a junked car, you won't be able to remove it with a plain ole' socket wrench. As always, where hand power falls short, electricity provides.
Chicago Electric's Impact Wrench will get those old fasteners loose in no time flat, utilizing a 7 amp motor to deliver a mighty 600 ft. lbs. of breakaway torque and 230 ft. lbs. of fastening torque. The cast-aluminum nose and high-impact casing help the wrench to hold tight to its quarry as you yank it loose, without even necessitating an air compressor. The built-in rocker switch also allows you to quickly switch between forward and reverse with one hand for when it's time to screw those new fasteners in.
The Chicago Electric Impact Wrench is available at Harbor Freight for $44.99, where it has a user rating of 4.3 out of 5. Multiple users make regular use of this tool for car and equipment maintenance; it's great for removing lug nuts that secure car wheels and lawnmower blades.
Selection methodology
The preceding products were chosen from Harbor Freight's catalog of Chicago Electric-branded power tools, were preference given to items best suited for DIY pursuits and a user rating of at least four out of five stars based on at least 700 reviews. Because each of these tools is made by the same brand, its price didn't play nearly as big of a factor as how well the tool performs and what users think about it.