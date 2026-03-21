5 Cheap Harbor Freight Alternatives To Expensive Makita Products

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Makita is often seen by many as the single best major power tool brand on the market. Anyone who's ever used the company's tools can attest that they are sturdy, powerful, and offer some of the best build quality money can buy. Makita also has several exclusive technologies baked into its products that you can't get with any other brand. Add all this up, and it's easy to see why the blue and black tools are a popular choice among working pros and DIY enthusiasts alike. Unfortunately, Makita's tools are also generally among the most expensive options you'll find on the shelves of your local home improvement store.

Harbor Freight doesn't quite share Makita's reputation for prosumer-level quality. The discount retailer owns most of the brands that it sells, and these tools are better known for offering an extremely competitive price-to-performance ratio rather than competing in the upper echelons of quality. In fact, one of the company's main strategies is to produce tools that are very similar to popular models made by premium brands (like Makita) and then sell them at a fraction of the price. This isn't a secret, either. Harbor Freight openly invites its shoppers to compare these tools to the models made by rival brands on its website. This is particularly true of the retailer's Hercules products, which serve as its primary premium power tool brand. Those who like Makita's designs but can't quite afford to spend Makita-level prices might be interested to see which Harbor Freight tools the company claims are similar, how much they cost, and what kinds of specs and features they offer.