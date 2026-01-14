4 Essential Home Improvement Tools Every Renter Should Own

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the benefits of renting is that, in most cases, you don't have to handle a lot of big repairs, as those responsibilities typically fall on the landlord. At the same time, there's nothing wrong with being prepared to make little fixes as problems arise. Whether it's a rented apartment, home, or any other dwelling, home improvement is always a possibility. Thus, one should have some essential tools to perform these minor jobs or repairs properly.

It should be said that if you're a renter, having any amount of tools is a good idea. However, not all tools are essential: power tools and hand tools of all kinds are great to have around, but you may not need to own them. In fact, depending on where you live and what you require, you can always rent power tools instead of buying them to save a little money. Here, we're focusing on the tools that you should definitely purchase, be it to resolve a small problem or make some kind of small change to your living space.

Though the possibilities within a renter's toolbox are virtually limitless, you likely won't need a huge amount of tools, numerous heavy-duty pieces, or even any of the most underrated home improvement tools out there if you're just renting. The basics should help you get by just fine, especially if funds and living space are limited. Here are some of the essential home improvement tools renters should get hold of first and foremost.