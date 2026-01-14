4 Essential Home Improvement Tools Every Renter Should Own
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of the benefits of renting is that, in most cases, you don't have to handle a lot of big repairs, as those responsibilities typically fall on the landlord. At the same time, there's nothing wrong with being prepared to make little fixes as problems arise. Whether it's a rented apartment, home, or any other dwelling, home improvement is always a possibility. Thus, one should have some essential tools to perform these minor jobs or repairs properly.
It should be said that if you're a renter, having any amount of tools is a good idea. However, not all tools are essential: power tools and hand tools of all kinds are great to have around, but you may not need to own them. In fact, depending on where you live and what you require, you can always rent power tools instead of buying them to save a little money. Here, we're focusing on the tools that you should definitely purchase, be it to resolve a small problem or make some kind of small change to your living space.
Though the possibilities within a renter's toolbox are virtually limitless, you likely won't need a huge amount of tools, numerous heavy-duty pieces, or even any of the most underrated home improvement tools out there if you're just renting. The basics should help you get by just fine, especially if funds and living space are limited. Here are some of the essential home improvement tools renters should get hold of first and foremost.
Decent-quality screwdrivers are versatile and useful
One of the most common and widely-available tools out there is the screwdriver. They come in different shapes and sizes, from multiple brands, and can be made of all sorts of materials. Having a good screwdriver kit is a major need for any renter, given how versatile and helpful they can be. Whether it's for putting together furniture, replacing squeaky or worn hinges, or any other small job, a good screwdriver can go a long way in helping out with home improvement. Fortunately, there are many options that balance functionality, durability, and budget-friendliness for those in need.
For example, a favorite on Amazon is the 12-piece Craftsman screwdriver kit, which retails for $24.98. The thousands of five-star reviews on the site give the set credit for its quality, the set's great value, and overall durability, among other points. Though it's from a lesser-known brand, the Amartisan 10-piece magnetized screwdriver set comes recommended by most Amazon buyers at its $16.99 price tag. If you're tight on space, an interchangeable screwdriver kit isn't a bad idea either. Reviewer Todd Parker on YouTube specifically recommends the $14.50 Vessel interchangeable bit screwdriver as a strong budget option, along with the compatible bits of your choice.
Renters can't go wrong with a good hammer
While a good screwdriver set can help remove and insert various fasteners, sometimes you need a bit more power. That's where a good hammer comes into play, making the use and removal of nails a breeze, assuming your landlord lets you use them, that is. If so, then a hammer is essential for hanging large items from walls, in addition to making it easy to remove nails with the claw end. Much like with screwdrivers, finding a fine hammer for your home sprucing-up needs calls for a balance between quality and price.
There are many sturdy, capable, and wallet-friendly hammers on Amazon, with a standout being the $13.98 Craftsman 16-ounce fiberglass hammer. Thousands of Amazon users gave it a shot, and the majority were quite satisfied with its light weight and good balance of build quality and price. If you want to check out some other options, The New York Times took a look at some of the best hammers of 2026. Those the publication highlighted, such as the Estwing 16-ounce claw hammer, do come at a higher cost, but many may find it worth it for a seemingly high-quality, long-lasting tool.
You might need a tape measure more than you think
Before you start trying to get any work done, you'll want to make sure you prepare properly. A tape measure is a tremendously important tool to have in your kit in this regard. Whether it's for marking a wall for picture frame hang tabs or ensuring a piece of furniture will fit in a given space before lugging it in, a tape measure can save time and effort while avoiding frustration in various home improvement scenarios. Well, so long as you know how to accurately read your tape measure, of course.
On the whole, most tape measures function the same and serve the same tasks, but many users have expressed their belief that some are superior to others. For instance, in the eyes of Pro Tool Reviews and thousands of Amazon buyers, the $29.99 Stanley FatMax 25-foot tape measure is the way to go for durability, readability, and overall functionality. Then again, if you want to save money and don't mind using a shorter tape measure, the $7.07 Amazon Basics 16-foot self-locking tape measure has its share of fans, too.
Any renter can benefit from a step stool
In a rental situation, you want to make the most of your space. Thus, larger tools and equipment may not be feasible to have around, lest you sacrifice more of your potentially already limited living space. There are, however, compromises that you can make. For example, you may not be able to keep a full-sized ladder around, but you could go for something smaller, like a step ladder. Though they're only a few steps high, a step ladder can make all the difference when hanging pictures, painting, setting up curtain rods, or swapping out light bulbs.
Step ladders do tend to be on the expensive side, but that's just the price one has to pay for additional height. A contender could be the Home Depot-exclusive Gorilla Ladders 2.5-foot aluminum step ladder, which costs $99.97. It has received almost entirely positive reviews on the Home Depot site, with customers praising its sturdiness, weight capacity, and mobility. If the price turns you away, then the edx three-step ladder from Walmart is an alternative at $47.99. It has excellent reviews as well, with customers considering it a stable and sturdy option. It also has a handle at the top for added safety while climbing.
How we decided on these tools
We selected these tool types for their versatility, ensuring that renters could use them for multiple tasks. Budget and space constraints were also strong considerations, since infrequent tool users likely won't want to spend big on tools nor dedicate too much space to storing them. Usability was also a key factor, ensuring that we selected tools that most renters could get some kind of use from, regardless of their DIY skills.
As for the specific tool examples here, they were selected based on several factors. As mentioned, size and cost were at the forefront of the selection process, along with their overall quality. We selected the specific tools based on how well they did their job, whethery lasted for a decent amount of time, and if owners and purchasers recommended them. Speaking of customers, we took reviews from multiple sources into account, identifying commonly-cited positives across these reviews to ensure that the tools selected were solid choices.