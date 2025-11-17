13 Home Depot Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's astounding how widespread the marketplace of equipment, tools, and accessories can be. Finding the perfect addition to your toolbox allows for a dramatic increase in your functional range, giving rise to plenty of new opportunities to knock something off the to-do list. At times, these new purchases can represent the tools you use, directly. But home improvement products go far deeper than just a handful of power tools or recognizable hand-powered implements. Whether you're someone who tends to browse online or shop in-store, there's no denying the utility that Home Depot brings to the table. The retailer is one of the most prominent names in home improvement, and it should come as no surprise that its stock list includes an impressive array of interesting equipment.
Naturally, there will be a few tools that slip through the cracks of even the most active home renovator's view, and some of the products listed here are unique tools that can help improve your work around the house. However, the majority of these inclusions are accessory solutions that don't typically get the visibility they deserve. From attachments that can make your existing tools a bit more resourceful to maintenance equipment that supports a longer lifespan for your tools and accessories, these home improvement products can be found across the shelves of Home Depot. They're all worth considering during your next visit to the big orange outlet.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 10-Inch Quik-Lok Pole Saw with Articulating Hedge Trimmer Attachment
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel 10-Inch Quik-Lok Pole Saw with Articulating Hedge Trimmer Attachment isn't just a basic outdoor power tool. This solution pairs a pole saw and hedge trimmer attachment together alongside a multifunctional power head that delivers "more power than [a] 31cc" gas engine. Moreover, the tool is compatible with 13 total attachment options that can create a single power tool covering many of your trimming, edging, and cutting needs throughout the yard. The tool operates on Milwaukee's 18-volt battery system and features as part of its M18 Fuel lineup to bring brushless motor power and other enhancements into the fold.
The interchangeability of this power tool makes it a force to be reckoned with. However, the two attachments that come with the kit are particularly useful right off the bat. The hedge trimmer attachment features a 270-degree blade rotation to allow for 13 different operating positions. This makes it a good choice for reaching up to cut the tops of difficult hedge segments or as a quickly repositionable solution to cut bushes from a variety of angles. The pole saw operates with a 10-inch bar, and the unit offers up to 10 feet of reach with the help of its included extension segment.
Dremel Blueprint 12V Oscillating Multitool Kit
The multitool is a piece of powered equipment that plenty of home improvers will be familiar with. But when thinking about great oscillating multitools, most users will gravitate toward larger solutions that are sometimes unwieldy for the job at hand. However, there are alternatives to the typical build. The Dremel Blueprint 12V Oscillating Multitool Kit is a complete kit available at Home Depot for $99. It's a small-scale oscillating multitool that packs plenty of punch while delivering a compact body for easier handling and great maneuverability when working in tight spaces or in the crafting world. It also happens to be made by Dremel, a longstanding favorite among many tool users, particularly those involved in hobby crafting.
This tool kit comes with sanding and scraping attachments as well as cutting blades. It features easy accessory changes and intuitive speed settings that make it easy to use in a variety of formats. The tool body features an ergonomic design and includes important enhancements like an LED light to keep your workspace visible.
Crescent 8-Inch Z2 Auto-Bite V-Jaw Tongue & Groove Pliers
Pliers are a hand tool that often feels ubiquitous. There are so many options on the market that it's easy to overlook unique additions to this category as just another pair of grippers positioning themselves as something special. However, the Crescent 8-Inch Z2 Auto-Bite V-Jaw Tongue & Groove Pliers actually accomplish this level of uniqueness and should get tool users excited about a piece of equipment that can improve the renovation experience. This is a tongue and groove set of pliers, but it features a one-handed adjustment lever that makes working with the tool a lot easier. There's no need to frustratingly fiddle with the equipment to get the necessary jaw spacing locked in. The auto-bite lever is a patented design from Crescent and allows you to operate it with the push of a thumb. Engaging the lever allows you to squeeze the grips to adjust the jaws in place rather than eyeballing the size and struggling with the tool.
These pliers also feature a V-shaped jaw with a slim profile that provides a 40% improvement in access to tight spaces. The tooth design and handles come together to create a tool that is easy to operate and provides plenty of torque and a solid grip to tackle a wide range of jobs.
Ridgid 18V SubCompact Multi-Material Saw Kit
The Ridgid 18V SubCompact Multi-Material Saw Kit essentially operates as a one-handed specialized angle grinder. It positions the blade in an orientation that's easier to manipulate and control and features high speed and niche cutting coverage. As a result, the tool feels like a cross between an angle grinder and a compact circular saw. It features a 3-inch cutting wheel, and the subcompact tool delivers up to 19,000 RPM. It supports cuts through tile, drywall, metal, and more. The saw also features a forward and reverse direction to support unique cutting needs that may arise (something a standard grinder cannot achieve). The variable speed trigger adds another layer of control that's rarely found in these kinds of cutting tools.
The tool also includes free parts and service for life after registration. This gives it far greater impact in your toolbox than plenty of equally valuable alternatives. Ridgid is a Home Depot exclusive brand; it's one that contractors and "prosumers" alike are particularly fond of. The kit comes with a charger, three cutting wheels, and a 2Ah battery.
Drill Doctor DD750X Electric Drill Bit Sharpener
Not all heroes in the toolbox deliver extreme fastening power or precision cuts. Many important pieces of equipment are support accessories rather than the tools themselves. The Drill Doctor DD750X Electric Drill Bit Sharpener is a great example of this. This sharpener can accommodate angles between 115 and 140 degrees, delivering precise reprofiling and sharpening on all the common bit angles you'll encounter. It can handle high-speed, portable-steel, masonry, carbide, cobalt, and tin-coated bits for coverage of just about any drilling tool you'll pull out of the tool box. This sharpener can resharpen a bit in less than a minute and can handle drill bits up to ¾-inch thick. It's also capable of creating self-centering bits to cut down on wobble when drilling pilot holes.
This solution comes with a three-year warranty and is calibrated and finished in Drill Doctor's facility in Oregon. The tool also has the ability to reprofile broken bits. This potent feature allows you to reuse the precise shaft diameters of bits that would have previously been considered junk and discarded. With the ability to recut a bit from scratch, you won't have to replace bits as often when inevitable breakage happens. That's a big deal and can save you lots of time, money, and aggravation.
Gila Mirror Privacy Window Film
Privacy film might not be something that immediately comes to mind for homeowners looking to improve their living space. Upgrades tend to focus on big-ticket items and small finishing details inside the home. When it comes to windows and other features that transition to the outdoors, caulking around the edges is often the extent of what a home improver considers. However, the glass itself can be improved, and this change can bring significant enhancements to your home that might not be obvious but deliver a big punch in a small package.
The Gila Mirror Privacy Window Film comes in a number of roll sizes, and alternatives are also available. The basic premise remains the same regardless of which variant you choose. The privacy window film is UV-protected to reduce fading in fabrics inside your home like curtains, couches, and even carpeting. That small change can translate into furnishings that last longer, adding elements of sustainability and cost savings to your home. This film also adds privacy, making it a good choice for bedrooms and other high-use living spaces. However, it doesn't decrease the amount of natural light coming in. You can improve your space in several important ways without sacrificing visibility or the natural ambiance created by sunlight.
Reekon M1 Caliber Digital Measuring Tool for Miter Saw
Accessories for your miter saw can be found in abundance. It's worth looking into clamping solutions to hold workpieces in place since this adds important safety improvements to your setup. Many woodworkers and other frequent users build a miter saw station in their shop that integrates dust extraction while giving the tool a permanent place to live. The Reekon M1 Caliber Digital Measuring Tool for Miter Saw is another accessory that can make a big difference in your cutting tasks. This tool sits on the edge of your miter saw's fence and delivers precise digital measurements on the board you're trying to cut, making the task dynamic and responsive. The tool is "accurate beyond 1/32 [of an] inch," which indicates precision to a high standard. It works with angled cuts as well as 90-degree chops. The tool features a spring-loaded arm that locks in place when necessary and can float freely, allowing it to work with material up to 3.5 inches in depth.
The tool allows you to slide your workpiece back and forth on the miter saw and see an immediate readout of the distance you're looking at. Rather than taking the piece away, measuring and marking it, and then returning to adjust the cut line, this accessory lets you speed up the process significantly once you know the cut distance required.
DeWalt Heavy Duty Work Stand with Miter Saw Mounting Brackets
The miter saw is such a ubiquitous feature in home improvers' tool collections that any exploration of interesting and uniquely valuable products in this space should cover a few accessories for the unit. One important addition that many users can put to work immediately is the DeWalt Heavy Duty Work Stand with Miter Saw Mounting Brackets. Miter saw stands are invaluable to home improvers. Rather than positioning your saw on the ground and having to bend down to use it or sticking it on a table without immobilizing the tool, this kind of accessory helps make your work easier and safer. A wandering saw blade shimmying unpredictably across your work surface is not one you want to be holding.
The solution also features a fairly wide central platform. This allows it to work as a basic pop-up sawhorse or small-scale bench when necessary, beyond its primary function of holding your miter saw steady. You're not going to get huge work-holding capabilities out of the mounting rail itself, but a raised area large enough to rest or clamp workpieces against is a valuable addition. The stand weighs just over 15 pounds and features a quick setup with pop out legs. It can support up to 1,000 pounds, offering a versatile work-holding solution that goes beyond just supporting your cutting tool.
Milwaukee 8-Inch Angled Head Diagonal Cutting Pliers
The Milwaukee 8-Inch Angled Head Diagonal Cutting Pliers offer a slightly different experience than the typical cutting pliers you might be used to. They feature an angled head with an optimized pivot point to support demanding cutting requirements with minimal effort from your grip strength. The diagonal cutter allows you to chop through wire, screws, and other hardware with ease. This makes it something of a hand tool analog to the Sawzall, aptly, a tool Milwaukee invented.
It features a smooth opening and closing action and comes with a dipped grip for improved comfort while handling the tool. The angled head design allows you to get right up to a flat workpiece and cut material flush. The pliers are made from press-forged steel and come with a lifetime guarantee from Milwaukee. The tool is also made in the United States with locally sourced materials. This heritage is reflected in the laser-etched "USA" found on the side of the head next to the Milwaukee logo. For those who value locally produced equipment, that detail only adds to the appeal of an already high-functioning tool.
Bora Custom Steel Universal Mobile Base Kit
The Bora Custom Steel Universal Mobile Base Kit is an interesting addition that plenty of home improvers can use. The base kit features four casters with foot lever-operated locks. This allows for easy movement or the ability to quickly immobilize your tool or bench unit with a few taps of the foot. The 3-inch hard plastic wheels make for a smooth glide and feature swiveling action on two corners and fixed wheels on the other pair. This makes it easy to perform a controlled move of even heavy equipment. The kit can carry up to 400 pounds, delivering solid capacity for almost anything you might use in your shop.
It's worth noting that the set doesn't include the actual baseplate necessary to set a piece of shop gear on the mobile stand. Instead, it gives you a wheel assembly that's easy to link up with a plywood cutout (or other material) built to your exact specifications. This might be a rectangular or square setup, or something a little more bespoke.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 10-Inch Variable Speed Random Orbit Buffer
The handle layout on the Ryobi ONE+ 18V 10-Inch Variable Speed Random Orbit Buffer is perhaps its most interesting detail. The tool doesn't offer a standard pistol-grip body but instead allows the user to press straight down into the car or workpiece being buffed. This gives you ample control over the tool as it does its thing, delivering great precision and improved pressure management to apply just the right amount of force for your task. The result is a tool that might easily be a solid Ryobi entry point for (previous) haters of the brand.
The tool can run on a single battery charge for up to 2.5 hours, making it something of a power sipper that can easily tackle a full project car polish. It offers a variable-speed dial and a maximum output of 3,600 OPM. The tool comes with an applicator bonnet and a buffing bonnet, so existing Ryobi tool users can get started with it right away.
Powertec 50-Inch Contractor Straight Edge Clamp Saw Guide
There's more than one way to cut a straight line in a board. Whether you're tackling cutting or routing tasks, performing a perfectly straight cut is a crucial ability that's often harder than it needs to be. With a few key tools, creating a straight line with your circular saw or router is actually quite simple. A track saw is a high-quality tool that delivers straight, accurate cuts, but there are plenty of track saw alternatives for those who don't have one.
A great example is the Powertec 50-Inch Contractor Straight Edge Clamp Saw Guide. This accessory bundles together the features necessary to create a makeshift saw guide. The tool offers a precision straight edge with a 50-inch length. It includes two double-cut T-tracks and clamps firmly to your workpiece without any play. The tool is a lightweight aluminum solution that's easy to maneuver and delivers a precise straightedge to guide all kinds of cutting needs.
Husky 10,000 Lumen Twin Head LED Work Light
Lighting your workspace is non-negotiable. There's no way to create safe working conditions if you don't have enough light. For those working outdoors into the evening or in poorly lit interiors, there's no substitute for a high-powered work light. The Husky 10,000 Lumen Twin Head LED Work Light is ideal for this job. The solution features two heads that rotate and turn independently, allowing for easy positioning of each illumination source for broad coverage across your workspace.
The tool includes a tripod but can also be placed on the ground without the added height when needed. The result is a short standing light fixture that supports upward illumination angles or a raised light source. The easy-grip handle makes it easy to move, and the tripod offers telescoping action up to 76 inches. It runs on corded power with a 6.3-foot cord.
Methodology
Many of these products are accessories rather than standard tools. They often slip through the cracks and receive less attention than typical tools. Each one brings unique value to a workshop or DIY toolkit and may be worth considering. The tools featured here take on a slightly different build or function than the standard unit, placing them in a somewhat niche subcategory.