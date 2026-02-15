12 Home Improvement Tools Under $50 Users Say Are Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The thing that makes or breaks a person's homeownership experience is how much they like the idea that maintaining their home as a hobby. And whether things need fixing, improvements need to be made, or you just want to add something because it's what you want, having a good set of tools is vital to getting it done. However, various parts of your home will need specific tools, and speaking from experience as a homeowner, that can add up pretty quickly.

Developing the ability to pick out good tools at a lower price will really help with your homeownership experience. This can be done in a variety of ways, like getting tools that perform multiple functions for one price or finding very inexpensive tools to perform basic stuff and saving the big purchases for more specialized tools. Either way, finding a good useful tool at a decent price is never a bad thing.

A good price point for tool shopping is around $50. You can find almost any individual hand tool you could ever need for less than that, unless you go for an ultra-premium brand like Snap-On. You won't find a ton of power tools in that price range, so if you're looking for some good tools for under $50, it'll most likely not be powered by electricity.