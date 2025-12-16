15 Of The Coolest Christmas Light Displays Across The US (2025)

Christmas is unlike any other holiday. Many of the acts we associate with celebrating it originated thousands of years ago, with the celebration of Yule in Norse culture, and eventually came to merge with Christmas celebrations as it expanded into the rest of Europe. By the 15th and 16th centuries, the Christmas celebrations had evolved to the point where people began bringing decorated trees into their homes. In 1880, Thomas Edison created a strand of light bulbs that he hung as a decoration outside his lab. Decades later, these things would converge, and now people use light bulbs to decorate their homes for Christmas.

Today, Christmas light displays have become quite complex, and viewing them is now seen as a fun pastime in itself, similar to scenic train rides and motorcycle road trips. There are hundreds of displays all over the world that you can check out to get a boost of Christmas spirit, and many of the best (and most iconic) Christmas displays have been around for more than 100 years. So, if you need an injection of holiday spirit, here are some of the coolest Christmas displays we could find, in the U.S. at least.