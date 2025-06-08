Why Do Police In Hawaii Drive Their Own Cars?

The US state of Hawaii is unlike any other, featuring the world's biggest active volcano, a tropical rainforest (the only one of its kind in the US), has zero snakes, and recognizes both ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi and English as official languages. Because the state is made up of eight islands, government agencies are organized a bit differently than the mainland. For instance, Hawaii has no state police, but instead is split up into four counties, with each one operating its own police force.

There are several reasons Hawaii allows officers to operate their own vehicles. This can include reduced budget costs, supply chain woes, greater variety of law enforcement vehicles (such as pickups), and it's considered a recruitment perk with subsidized vehicles exempt from certain taxes, such as the weight tax. Although, Hawaii is one of the most expensive states to own a car in America.

Some of the ever-present challenges of island living include: products and goods needing to be shipped across the Pacific Ocean (adding to costs), difficult-to-navigate rugged areas, and limited space. These factors have created an environment which requires the need for subsidized private vehicles to pull double-duty as law enforcement patrol units. This became especially clear when supply chains nearly grinded to a halt a few years ago.

