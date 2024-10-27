Man Buys Old Police SUV, But Has To Call The Cops Thanks To What He Found In The Car

Surprisingly, the Crown Rick Auto YouTuber opts to view the images on the Canon digital camera during the video, doing so on the computer in his office as the camera rolls. Thankfully, perhaps even mercifully, the images he views aren't of anything too disturbing. Nonetheless, we aren't going to showcase them here, as there are some images of a woman's injured legs and arms. It's not clear what the injuries are or how they were sustained, but they could prove triggering nonetheless, with the video's host wisely skipping over any shots of the woman's face to protect her identity. (If you don't wish to see the images, be sure to skip the last part of the video.)

Apart from those images, there appear to be several depicting what may or may not be bullet holes that damaged some property at a construction site, as well as destruction believed to have been caused by a joy-riding vehicle that had crashed into the exterior of a school. While it's unclear exactly how old the pictures are, or how evidence like this was simply left behind in the vehicle before the department retired it and sent it out to auction, the man deems the pictures important enough to dial up the SDPD to let them know what he found.

The officer he speaks to is understandably interested in recovering the camera even though — as several commenters on the video note — the evidential chain of custody has been broken, likely making them inadmissible in a criminal case. Nonetheless, the man ultimately agrees to mail the camera to the station in San Diego, though he also admits he'll likely just send the SD card and keep the camera as part of his auction block victory.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.