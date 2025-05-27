12 Of The Most Expensive States To Own A Car In America

It makes sense that buying a car is the most expensive up-front cost when it's time to drive. Yet car ownership involves more than the sticker price, plus all those taxes and registration fees. From the cost to get your first driver's license (or renew it every few years) to how much you'll pay to keep your car on the road with registration and insurance, the expenses quickly add up.

Depending on where you live, vehicle ownership comes with a list of additional expenses on monthly to yearly to every few years. You'll need to register your vehicle and, in many states, have it inspected regularly (some states don't require vehicle inspections, however). You'll also need to pay for insurance and gas all year long, which generally takes the largest chunk of change.

While you can try to get cheaper insurance anywhere you live, and look out for low gas prices as you travel around town, keeping car ownership costs to a minimum might mean living in particular states. Or, rather, not living in the most expensive states to own a car in America. Based on average car insurance, gas, registration, and driver's license costs, we've come up with a list of the most expensive states to own a car in the U.S. right now — states where it costs more than $3,700 per year just to drive one. Stay tuned after the list for more on our methodology.

