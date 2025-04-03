Where Is The Largest Toyota Factory In The World And How Big Is It?

In the decades since Toyota released its very first car in 1936 — the Model AA sedan – it has become one of the true titans of the modern auto landscape. One can only imagine that the company has grown beyond anything the designers of the Model AA might've foreseen when that car hit the streets of Japan. — even the most optimistic of business projections conjured by company bosses in the 1930s couldn't have anticipated just how popular the Toyota brand would become in America.

Yet here we are, with Toyota ranking among the best-selling brands not only in the U.S., but in markets spanning all corners of the globe. Concurrently, Toyota also ranks among the top manufacturers in the world, with the company aspiring to produce more than 10 million automobiles in 2024 alone. Whether you realize it or not, a significant portion of the Japanese company's vehicle and engine production actually occurs outside of its native lands. Perhaps more surprising than that fact is that the largest Toyota auto production facility in the world is actually located in the United States.

More specifically, it is located in Georgetown, Kentucky. The manufacturing plant broke ground in 1986 and began running vehicles off the production line just two years later. The Japanese automaker has kept the vehicles pumping out of that plant in the decades since, and given how popular Toyota's are stateside, that's not likely to change anytime in the near future.

