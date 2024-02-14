A Look At Toyota's First Car, The Model 'AA'

It's hard to imagine a time when Toyota wasn't an automotive giant. Of course, we're all familiar with Toyota now, but every company starts somewhere. While we've taken a look at some historic Toyota models and their history in the past, this time, we're going to take it all the way back to the beginning. You might just be surprised by how long ago it was.

The namesake of this legendary automotive powerhouse hasn't always been the same. Older variations of the company's name were "Toyoda" and "Toyopet." The former is the direct namesake of the founder of Toyota Motor Corporation, Kiichiro Toyoda. If you're not all that familiar with the history of Toyota, you might be surprised to know that they've been around for nearly 90 years. Let's take a quick trip back to 1936 to take a look at the very first Toyota vehicle ever made — the stylish and classy 1936 Toyoda Model AA.