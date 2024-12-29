Who Owns Toyota And Where Are Its Vehicles Built?

Toyota began as a company that focused around Sakichi Toyoda's invention of the automatic loom. Toyota's very first car, the venerable Model AA, was developed by Kiichiro Toyoda, when it was determined by the founder that the time was right to expand into the auto sector. Nagoya, Japan was the home of the loom works, and many years later, it became the home of the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology, which opened its doors in June of 1994.

Since its very first vehicle, then, Toyota has built its own cars, and went on to be owned by what became established as Toyota Motor Corps. It is not a subsidiary, but it does have them: Lexus, which was itself founded in 1989, is the arm of Toyota responsible for luxury vehicles, with beautiful models like the LX600 Ultra Luxury among its portfolio. Toyota Motor Corps also owned Scion, a label that tried to target a younger audience, but it didn't pan out and the Scion brand disappeared when the '16 model year wrapped up.

Toyota Motor Corps, technically, makes Lexus models as well as vehicles that were under the Scion name. Toyota, then, makes its own vehicles and isn't owned by an outside property, though it is part of the wider Toyota Group. To do so, it operates manufacturing plants and headquarters all around the world. Here's where Toyota's many facilities are located, and exactly which of the marque's models are produced in which countries and regions.

