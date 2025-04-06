No, Not All Traffic Lights Have Cameras - Here's How To Possibly Identify Those That Do
While there are plenty of traffic laws out there that might have you scratching your head, there's a good reason why zooming through a red light is illegal. Whether on a busy city street or a small town road, disobeying these essential signals can have disastrous results. Among the most effective ways to prevent these violations from taking place is through the use of traffic light cameras, also known as red light cameras. While the way they operate can vary, they are generally connected to special sensors within the traffic signal and instantly take pictures of cars that run past red lights.
These cameras have proven extremely effective over the years, with series of 2022 studies done by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety finding that red light violations went down by as much as 40% in certain locations. It's easy to assume that these devices are planted on every traffic light you come across as a result. However, this isn't always the case. While traffic light cameras are sufficient in cutting down on dangerous incidents, they may not be as necessary in certain areas.
Typically, the easiest way to spot one is to look for a camera housed in a weatherproof casing pointed towards the road and mounted next to the traffic light on a gantry or a nearby pole. Your driving location can also be a key indicator, as busier roads and intersections are more likely to have cameras installed to monitor drivers. For those who want to know how to detect these devices, there are some lesser-known methods worth trying out.
Your cities and states may not have traffic lights to begin with
Red light cameras are relatively new to American roads. Despite being around since the 1960s in countries such as the Netherlands, they didn't become commonplace in the United States until 1992 when New York City introduced the country's first red light camera. However, despite the peace of mind and safety offered by these cameras, you may be surprised to learn that less than half of the country have them.
As of this writing, only 24 states employ red light camera systems. Among this list are states known for their sprawling metropolitan areas such as New York, California, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Washington D.C., Arizona, Colorado, and Florida to name a few. However, other states such as Alaska and Massachusetts are absent from the list. Furthermore, even states that do allow red light cameras may not have them mandatory statewide, rather allowing individual cities and counties to make the final decision. Currently, only 344 American communities have red light camera programs implemented.
The easiest way is to find out if red light cameras are active in your area is to keep an eye out for signage posted at intersections informing drivers that such devices are present. If your location doesn't require signs, you can visit the website for your local government or transportation department, where maps can be found that point out the locations of red light, speed, and traffic sensing cameras.
Many devices can detect traffic light cameras
While you can do a lot to pinpoint where you might encounter a red light camera, there's always a chance that you'll stumble across one by surprise if you find yourself driving in a city or county you're unfamiliar with. It helps to have an ally on your side in such instances, which is where tech can come in handy.
There's a good chance that you're already employing a GPS or navigation app of some sort to help you when you drive. While they are primarily thought of as navigational tools, many of them have become rather good at pinpointing oncoming road hazards, traffic slowdowns, and law enforcement. This also includes red light cameras, which these programs can notify you about just as you're approaching one. Many of these apps are both well-known and highly-rated among users, such as Waze, Cobra iRadar, CamSam, RadarBot.
Dashcams are a must-have for practically any car owner nowadays. There are a number of these devices that can even pair with red light and speed camera detection software, although this usually requires a separately sold subscription. However, many cameras, such as those in the Garmin Dash Cam line, come pre-loaded with a free trial to allow you to see if the service works out for you.