Does A Red Light Camera Flash Mean You'll Get A Ticket? Here's What You Should Know

Imagine you're sitting at an intersection with a red traffic light, and suddenly you hear a siren. You look in the rearview mirror and it's an ambulance and fire engine. You and the cars behind you have nowhere to go unless you pull forward, so you perform your civic duty and move your car to clear the way. Flash. The traffic camera took a picture. Don't fret because there's a good possibility that you won't receive a citation. Even though the red light camera is automated, that camera isn't going to decide your fate on its own. On the other end of it is a human being whose job it is to determine whether a ticket is warranted.

Moving out of the way for EMS vehicles, such as a fire truck honking three times, is one of the few excuses for tripping a red light camera. In 2011 in Columbus, Ohio, over 1,700 drivers ran a red light without receiving a ticket. Of course, they had a good reason for it and the officer who analyzed the images was able to determine bad weather was the culprit.

There are many peace officers who might view the footage and not issue a citation, like Officer Ron Custer who told The Columbus Dispatch in 2011, "If I wasn't going to stop them on the street, I wasn't going to stop them on the camera." It's unknown if a motorcycle stuck at a red light would be excused from a citation, but it's not worth testing.

