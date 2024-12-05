What Does It Mean When A Fire Truck Honks Three Times?

According to firefighter code and regulations in some counties, the evacuation signal should be rapidly repeated air horn short blasts for 10 seconds, then 10 seconds of silence. This should be repeated three times, totaling 50 seconds. This evacuation warning was echoed by Nick Frieden, a firefighter and paramedic with over 13 years of experience on the scene. He explained: "If we are on an emergency scene, such as a fire, three spaced-out horn blasts are used in conjunction with the radios to signal emergency evacuation of all crews due to impending building collapse, rapid change in conditions, etc."

Frieden stated that upon hearing those three blasts, the crew (and other people inside the burning structure) has to leave as fast and safely as possible right at that moment.

But it isn't quite that straightforward — evacuation warnings can vary by state, county, and even firehouse. While Frieden confirmed that the three-honk signal for evacuation is well established in the industry, other firefighters from around the country have also shared their own evacuation signals. This includes holding the horn down for up to a minute, five or more blasts from the air horn, and evacuation announcements over a radio. Watching footage of evacuation warnings on YouTube also revealed a wide range of styles that were not consistent with each other or with the official regulations. The reality is that each department likely has its own way of announcing an emergency evacuation that they find most effective.

