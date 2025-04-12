The 5 US States With The Highest Speed Limits (And 5 With The Slowest)

We've covered the slow, boring states, so now it's time to look at the fast, exciting states. And when one thinks of fast and exciting, the first state that comes to mind is, of course, Utah. Despite its mountainous topography, Utah is one of the most lenient states in the Union in terms of speed limits. The average speed limit is a cool 75 mph, which means that if you stay on the highway with plans on just passing through, you won't have to stay in Utah for very long. Or maybe they need to drive fast to stay awake since nobody drinks coffee in Utah.

Joking aside, Utah has a diverse topography. Unlike New York, which has its roads built directly onto its mountains, much of Utah's asphalt paths navigate the dangerous terrain with greater efficiency. Thus, it's relatively safe to drive fast through the state's famous rattlesnake deserts insofar as it's ever truly safe to drive around in a gas-powered combustible chimera of fiberglass and steel.

Utah has slowly increased its speed limits over the last several years. Rural interstate highways had a speed limit of 75 mph until 2008, when a law was passed enabling speed limits to be raised above 75 mph. It took until 2009 for the first roads to actually adopt an 80 mph limit, with more added in subsequent years. Give it a few more years, and Utah's average speed limit may rise even higher.

