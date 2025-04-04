Why Are Some Traffic Lights Horizontal In Texas And Florida?

Anyone who spends time on the road — even as a passenger — is familiar with traffic lights. They're kind of essential for helping to avoid unnecessary accidents at intersections and pedestrian crossings, after all. And unlike some particularly confusing traffic signs, the standard Red to Yellow to Green signals are very easy to parse.

Depending on where you live, they might be set up differently. It turns out that, despite a vertical (up and down) setup being the default in most cities and states, there are some areas where the traffic lights are mostly horizontal (left and right).

There's actually no rule stating that traffic lights have to be hung up vertically. According to Chapter 4D, section 4D.18 of the U.S. Department of Transportation's (DoT) Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), both vertical and horizontal setups are completely fine. As long as the traffic lights actually work — only lighting up one color at a time, signaling green when to indicate it's safe to proceed, and so on — there's no problem.

A city or town doesn't set up its traffic lights horizontally for aesthetics, however. As explained by YouTuber Road Guy Rob, who emailed the DoT for Florida, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Texas to ask about it: This particular orientation also offers a few benefits. And most of these states (minus Nebraska) have the most dangerous roads in the country, so they need to have as many traffic lights in as many necessary locations as possible.