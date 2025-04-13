Could You Lose Your Vehicle If You Get Caught Speeding In Florida?

The Senate Bill 1782 prevents motorists from "dangerous excessive speeding." This means you can't go over the speed limit by 35 mph or more unless you're on a limited-access highway. On any other roads, you'll also be labeled as dangerously overspeeding if you're driving at least 50 mph over the posted limit, switching lanes, or overtaking while at 100 mph.

Once caught for the first time, the super speeder will either receive a $500 fine, be thrown in jail for a maximum of 90 days, or both. For the second offense, the fine and jail time are doubled to $1000 and six months. If you break the law again within five years after your last offense, you also risk getting your license suspended for 180 days to a maximum of one year. And, of course, like any other traffic violation, driver's license points work for speeding, too.

When the bill was first filed as House Bill 351 in early February 2025, the proposed penalties were much more severe. They included a maximum fine of $5000, license suspension right from the first offense, and your vehicle being impounded for no more than 30 days.

As of early April 2025, though, the bill was revised to include lighter penalties. So, no, your car won't be taken to the impounding lot if you were caught speeding in Florida. If the bill gets approved, it will be implemented by the first of July 2025.